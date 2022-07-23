Deeper into Lake Elaine: Residents contend lake is not to blame for country club’s bankruptcy

The Continental Country Club in Flagstaff is bankrupt. The question is why.

A July 14 article for the Arizona Daily Sun explored the issue through testimony from management of the country club’s homeowners association and other residents. In short, Continental’s answer was that the prohibitive cost of maintenance and legal battles over their failure to maintain the leaky man-made Lake Elaine was insurmountable. It has asked residents to vote to approve a $2,000 special assessment payment and a 20% increase in annual dues to help the country club emerge from bankruptcy and turn Lake Elaine into something less costly.

But some lakefront residents on the other side of the legal battle have a different perspective. They say Lake Elaine can be fixed, and that Continental can afford it but is using bankruptcy to shirk legal obligations established in 1990, suggesting that the Lake Elaine issue is being used to distract from a bigger issue: decades of financial mismanagement.

Much of these claims of mismanagement are founded on an October 2020 Reserve Study of Continental’s reserve fund to evaluate how it would “maintain reserves above an adequate, not excessive threshold during one or more years of significant expenditures.”

In 2020 Continental knew it had some big expenses coming up, and the study was designed to help it figure out how to keep money in the bank.

“A reserve study is not something to be taken lightly,” said lakefront resident Dan Penoff, who has nearly 30 years of experience on homeowners association boards outside of Continental.

To him, the results of this 2020 study were “disturbing.”

Not only did the reserve study show that Continental had some monumental expenses coming up — including a $600,000 balloon payment due in 2021 — but that to reach a recommended level of roughly $5 million in reserve funds by 2050, Continental would have to start making massive annual contributions to the fund ranging between $310,000 and $1 million a year. At the time of the study, Continental’s reserve balance was $54,291. By the end of the year, they expected they could get that number to $125,000.

“I just see that as being poorly managed,” Penoff said. “Quite honestly, I can't imagine a professional management company letting this happen. One that was, you know, competent.”

Financial mismanagement reaches further back than the 2020 study, said resident John Nilsson. He recalled “clear statements” in meeting minutes from Continental’s board of directors meeting that “the reserves were significantly inadequate back in 2014.”

“There was no follow-through, and the reserves are still woefully inadequate,” Nilsson said. “Lake Elaine is not the reason for Continental Country Club's bankruptcy, it was only one of the straws to fall after years of what, in my opinion, is gross mismanagement.”

The Lakeside Legionnaires

The perceived pattern of mismanagement plays into the perspective put forward in court by the suing class of lakefront homeowners — the “Lakeside Legionnaires” as they call themselves.

In their amended disclosure statement, the Legionnaires claim the trouble with Lake Elaine is not that it’s impossible to maintain, but that “the Association [Continental] has simply failed to perform any real repair or maintenance of the Lake for nearly 30 years.” They say their perspective was upheld in 2020 by the courts, noting that “[Continental] argued then, and argues now, that it does not have enough money to fund Lake Elaine repair, but that did not persuade the Coconino Superior Court, which concluded that the Association knew it had a responsibility to maintain the lake but failed to do so. The Court further concluded that failure to plan did not equate to an inability to comply.”

While the Legionnaires do not deny Continental’s precarious financial situation, they don’t think it inhibits or excuses them from upholding legal obligations surrounding Lake Elaine. In their statement, they note that lakefront homeowners “have been very willing to work with [Continental] to negotiate a creative solution that would allow for repair of the lake as part of a holistic approach to address [Continental’s] broad financial challenges.”

In their opinion, Continental has refused to meet them halfway and has “tried to use the bankruptcy process to block enforcement of the 1990 Settlement Judgment and the 2020 contempt ruling.”

“Lakeside Homeowners attempted to negotiate flexible options allowing for repair of the lake over time,” the Legionnaire statement reads. “But [Continental] withdrew from those discussions and instead filed for bankruptcy.”

One of these “flexible options” that the Legionnaires indicated would be acceptable to them is a plan to refill Lake Elaine to a lower elevation below where a majority of the lake’s liner failure and leaks have been occurring. A 2019 report from engineering firm Terracon evaluated that the lower lake elevation would have “relative stability.” The same report concluded, however, that any plan “should include the eventual replacement of the liner below this elevation.”

Outlined in their amended disclosure statement, Continental has included a “small lake” option in its plan to emerge from bankruptcy, but with one caveat: the club no longer want to be responsible for maintaining the lake. Under the option, it would deed the Lake Elaine footprint to the lakefront owners and provide them $2.5 million raised from the proposed $2,000 payments so that the Legionnaires can implement a smaller lake “or any other solution the Lakefront Group determines is appropriate with the resources available, and thereafter, maintain such improvements as they deem fit with no further contribution from [Continental] or its broader membership.”

Based on their statement, the reason Continental wants to sever their responsibility for maintaining Lake Elaine has to do with their skepticism that “a long-term, sustainable lake” is possible. They stick to the claim that maintaining the lake in the manner outlined in 1990 is “no longer physically possible, economically feasible or ecologically sound.”

While the court concluded that it was possible to maintain the lake, and that Continental had a responsibility to do so, the engineering reports that informed the decision paint a more complex picture. The aforementioned 2019 Terracon report does indicate that there are viable solutions to refill Lake Elaine — including short-term use of the existing liner or a more long-term “geomembrane liner” — but does not shy from saying that the porous limestone and geologic conditions in the area are “problematic for a lake or reservoir.” It goes on to say that “it can certainly be argued that this site was a poor choice for a lake or water feature of any significant size.”

Another 2019 engineering report from Natural Channel Designs reached similar conclusions, saying “the geologic and environmental setting of the lake presents significant challenges to its continued existence."

Time and place

The issue is further complicated by the fact that Continental and the Legionnaires can’t seem to agree on how much it would cost to repair and maintain even a “small lake” option. In their disclosure statement, Continental says they are “informed and believe that the Lakefront Group has separately evaluated [the small lake option] and has concluded that the costs of implementing [this option] are significantly less than [Continental’s] $3 million estimate, but discussions between the parties to date have not been able to reconcile these differences.”

In either case, to the Legionnaires, being handed the deed to the lake is not an attractive option, and it asks the lakefront owners to “take on the problem that [Continental] created.” What they want is for Continental to take responsibility for the lake repair and also “pay some money toward the Lakeside Homeowners’ attorneys’ fees – which are damages that the Lakeside Homeowners have suffered as a result of [Continental’s] rejection of the 1990 Settlement Judgment.”

But for Continental to do any of this, they’ll need money, and they don’t deny that they need money for more than just Lake Elaine.

In a statement to the Arizona Daily Sun, Continental public relations officer Heidi Goitia said, “While Continental certainly has obligations other than the Lakefront Group, such as addressing its appropriate capital reserves to ensure proper maintenance of its amenities and common areas, this was not the primary cause for the bankruptcy filing.”

For these reasons, they continue to urge Continental residents to vote to approve the specially assessment payment of $2,000 and the 20% increase on annual dues, suggesting it’s the financially responsible thing to do.

“Raising dues and increasing assessments is an important step to funding the reserves,” Goitia’s statement said. “It is disingenuous for any group to shift the blame to the reserve study, and then not vote to fund the maintenance and improvements identified in the study.”

On this point, the Legionnaires agree. They might dispute the proper way to move forward with Lake Elaine, but they appear to agree that voting to approve the special assessment is necessary to help Continental emerge from bankruptcy.

“It is not true that the Lakeside Homeowners want to bankrupt [Continental],” the Legionnaire statement says. “The Lakeside Homeowners would lose as much as any other owner would if the bankruptcy ended in a liquidation.”

In a recent newsletter to Continental residents, General Manager Tahlia Murray confirmed that if unable to emerge from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and forced to file Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, the Lake Elaine lawsuit would cease, as “the HOA cannot be sued by Lake Elaine property owners or any other entity” under Chapter 7

Still, Chapter 7 and the liquidation of assets that would follow are by no means in Continental’s interests.

In the same newsletter, Murray quoted Patrick A. Clisham of Engelman Berger, the legal counsel to Continental Country Club, as having said “Chapter 7 means chaos. There are no positives.”

Dissatisfied as the Legionnaires might be about the current state of Lake Elaine and Continental’s proposed solutions, “A successful vote is actually in everyone’s best interest,” said Legionnaire and lakefront resident Tim Harrington in an email to the Arizona Daily Sun. “We do support the vote for the additional funds for the homeowners association.”

What remains to be seen is whether Continental will get the votes they need to avoid Chapter 7, what will finally become of the contentious Lake Elaine,and whether the organization will be able to repair its financial situation in the long run.

Voting to approve these additional funds ends July 28. More information on the voting process for residents of the neighborhood can be found at continentalflagstaff.com/the-voting-process-on-the-two-fees/.