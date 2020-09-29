Death of Colorado man at Glen Canyon Recreation Area under investigation

National Park Service officials announced last week they had discovered the body of a Colorado man who had been missing in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area for three days.
At approximately 3 p.m. on Sept. 22, 50-year-old Robert Sanders of Centennial, Colorado was discovered after three days of searching by foot, air and water. His death is still under investigation.
According to the National Park service, Sanders took a hike from the houseboat he was staying on in Mountain Sheep Canyon on Lake Powell on Sept. 19 at approximately 6:30 p.m., and did not return.
He was part of a group of 7 who said Sanders wanted to get a better vantage point to look at another houseboat in the area that had flags displayed. At 7:42 p.m. they reported him as missing to the National Park Service via radio.
The search for Sanders began the next day when park rangers arrived at Mountain Sheep Canyon and conducted an extensive search with ground crews, a helicopter from Classic Lifeguard, and the NPS fixed wing aircraft.
Mountain Sheep Canyon is located two canyons upstream of Dangling Rope Marina. It consists of a waterway side canyon from the Main Channel of Lake Powell inside San Juan County, Utah. Terrain in this area is made up of sandstone slopes and cliffs and water depths ranging from a few feet to 80 feet.
The search continued on land Sept. 21 and 22. On Sept. 22, the NPS Dive Team was also activated to conduct a water search of the area.
On Sept. 23, Sanders' body was found on land, approximately 2 hours by foot away from the houseboat and 15 minutes from the shore. Searchers found tracks and it appears he hiked along the shore of Lake Powell before turning inland.
National Park Service Rangers then transported Sanders to the Halls Crossing Marina where he was transferred to a San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Medical Investigator. He will be transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City.
The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service and San Juan County Sheriff’s Office while awaiting the findings of the medical examiner.
In a media release, the National Park Service and San Juan County Sheriff’s Office expressed condolences to the family. No further details are available at this time.
