Death of Colorado man at Glen Canyon Recreation Area under investigation

National Park Service officials announced last week they had discovered the body of a Colorado man who had been missing in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area for three days.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Sept. 22, 50-year-old Robert Sanders of Centennial, Colorado was discovered after three days of searching by foot, air and water. His death is still under investigation.

According to the National Park service, Sanders took a hike from the houseboat he was staying on in Mountain Sheep Canyon on Lake Powell on Sept. 19 at approximately 6:30 p.m., and did not return.

He was part of a group of 7 who said Sanders wanted to get a better vantage point to look at another houseboat in the area that had flags displayed. At 7:42 p.m. they reported him as missing to the National Park Service via radio.

The search for Sanders began the next day when park rangers arrived at Mountain Sheep Canyon and conducted an extensive search with ground crews, a helicopter from Classic Lifeguard, and the NPS fixed wing aircraft.