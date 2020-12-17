Deasy, Daggett, Sweet take their places on Flagstaff City Council

After four years as mayor and 12 years serving on Flagstaff City Council, former mayor Coral Evans handed over the reigns to new mayor Paul Deasy on Tuesday.

“Mayor Deasy, it is absolutely my honor to hand over the Flagstaff City Council to you. I look forward to seeing how our city grows and prospers under your leadership,” Evans said. “I would just like to tell all of our current city councilmembers, our outgoing city councilmembers from the session 2018 to 2020, what an honor it was to serve with each and every one of you in the capacity of mayor.”

Evans was not the only one to be departing the council Tuesday. It was the last meeting of the session for Councilmembers Jamie Whelan and Charlie Odegaard, both of whom had taken their own shot at the seat of mayor before losing out to Deasy.

“Mayor Evans, Councilmember Whelan, Councilman Odegaard, thank you for your service to our community,” Deasy said after taking over the mayor’s seat virtually.

Just hours before the meeting, Deasy had been sworn in by Thomas Chotena, presiding magistrate of Flagstaff City Court.

Having chosen to take part in the ceremony virtually, Deasy stood, right hand raised, in his own home as he was sworn in by Chotena, who stood in the city council chambers.