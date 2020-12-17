Deasy, Daggett, Sweet take their places on Flagstaff City Council

After four years as mayor and 12 years serving on Flagstaff City Council, former mayor Coral Evans handed over the reigns to new mayor Paul Deasy on Tuesday.
“Mayor Deasy, it is absolutely my honor to hand over the Flagstaff City Council to you. I look forward to seeing how our city grows and prospers under your leadership,” Evans said. “I would just like to tell all of our current city councilmembers, our outgoing city councilmembers from the session 2018 to 2020, what an honor it was to serve with each and every one of you in the capacity of mayor.”
Evans was not the only one to be departing the council Tuesday. It was the last meeting of the session for Councilmembers Jamie Whelan and Charlie Odegaard, both of whom had taken their own shot at the seat of mayor before losing out to Deasy.
“Mayor Evans, Councilmember Whelan, Councilman Odegaard, thank you for your service to our community,” Deasy said after taking over the mayor’s seat virtually.
Just hours before the meeting, Deasy had been sworn in by Thomas Chotena, presiding magistrate of Flagstaff City Court.
Having chosen to take part in the ceremony virtually, Deasy stood, right hand raised, in his own home as he was sworn in by Chotena, who stood in the city council chambers.
Councilmember Miranda Sweet also opted to be sworn in from the safety of her own home, while Vice Mayor Becky Daggett and Councilmember Jim McCarthy both decided to attend the ceremony in person.
Even in person, the scene inside the council chambers was out of the ordinary compared to the standard of any other year. The council chambers can hold as many as 300 people, but other than Chotena, City Manager Greg Clifton, City Clerk Stacy Saltzburg and one member of the media, the room was empty.
And while Deasy and Sweet were sworn in from behind a computer screen, Daggett and McCarthy were sworn in from behind a mask.
“I just want to thank staff and returning councilmembers and former councilmembers for welcoming us so warmly,” Daggett said during her first meeting.
And Sweet echoed that sentiment.
“I’m just very excited to be part of Council and look forward to working with everyone,” Sweet said.
Yesterday, the council held a day-long retreat at the city public works facility. All of the council’s members other than the mayor attended in person. Deasy attended the event virtually.
Designed as a day-long orientation for the council and its new members, the first half of the day was filled with discussion and team building designed to help the council get to know one another and work together moving forward.
The latter half of the day covered the more technical aspects of holding public office. That including discussion of Arizona’s open meeting laws, how policy is developed at the city, the role of city staff versus the role of council and quite simply: how the city works and how Council operates within it.
The transition to the new council came after an unusual meeting last week held by the previous council. During that meeting, councilmembers discussed not only how this week’s events would occur but an alleged overreach of power by the then mayor-elect Deasy.
Councilmembers alleged Deasy had put out misinformation on social media and had tried to make a unilateral decision to hold both of this week’s events virtually before he had even been sworn in and without the consent of the rest of council.
Deasy told the Arizona Daily Sun last week that he believed the controversy had arisen out of miscommunication and that he was confident about the future of this council session.
“I am very optimistic. The most productive conversations happen after individuals vent their frustrations and emotions,” Deasy said. “Friday's special meeting was an opportunity for certain members of Council to vent personal frustrations after a heated election, and now we can move on to productive conversations.”
