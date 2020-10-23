Dean Pickett: A life devoted to listening, learning and helping in Flagstaff

All of Dean Pickett’s career accomplishments and civic contributions, those tangible and quantifiable things duly noted on an impressive vitae, speak volumes about what he did, but not necessarily about who he was.
In the wake of Pickett's death last week in Colorado at age 71, many recalled his decades of work as an attorney in Flagstaff, representing the Flagstaff Unified School District, Coconino Community College and Northern Arizona University, among other educational institutions. They noted his commitment to civic work as a founder of Flagstaff Forty, a precursor to the Northern Arizona Leadership Alliance, and his time serving on community boards, such as the Museum of Northern Arizona. Some, too, recalled his decades as a trustee at Federated Community Church.
Yet, to those who knew him best, Pickett will be remembered most as someone who listened.
It’s that elemental. He cultivated a valuable skill (or maybe it just came naturally) to sit across from someone, be it stranger or client, family or church member, and listen and absorb what was being said. That simple act helped forge relationships, solve problems, build alliances, deepen relationships.
Pickett may have been 6-foot-5 and a looming presence in any situation, but he displayed a gentleness and openness that brought people together, his family and friends say.
At home, Pickett listened to wife Cindy and children Amy and Greg and — more recently, in retirement — lent an ear to his four young grandchildren.
“For me, that listening taught me to be what I do in my career as a clinical psycho-therapist,” Amy said. “That’s what everybody talks about, how incredible a good listener he was. Brennan, my oldest (son), said he was his biggest role model, because he always listened. Every year since preschool, Brennan would be asked to name a role model, and he always said ‘Granddad.’ He was so gentle and would just sit and listen to the kids.”
At work, both as an attorney specializing in education but also estate planning, he’d devote full attention to his clients.
“Business-wise, he was always on point and he’d actually listen and learn the details of what’s going on before commenting,” said longtime friend and business associate Bruce Nordstrom. “When he was with people, especially after they lost someone, he was so empathetic and warm. I liked that about him.”
And at church, he was quick with a welcoming word but wanted to hear others’ stories, not impart his own.
“You had his full attention, every time,” said Jim Fredericks, a parishioner at Federated Community Church. “He never met a stranger, as they say. I’d watch him, every Sunday, greet new people at church. He always made them feel comfortable.”
Pickett’s son, Greg, now a pastor in Hastings, Nebraska, said his father had an almost preternatural empathy.
“My dad had this incredible presence,” he said. “In ministry, we call it pastoral presence. He was deeply present no matter where he was and who he was with. He was there in the moment. He wouldn’t mind-drift. When he was at Yosemite looking at those towering peaks, he was present in the moment and that was the greatest park he’s ever seen. A month later, it’d be Zion. The same was true with people. When my dad was present with you, he was deeply present. You were the most important thing in his life at that moment. The gentleness and kindness in his presence is hard to describe and even harder to replicate.”
Support Local Journalism
That’s not to say this great listener was not an ardent conversationalist, as well.
As Cindy, his wife of 49 years, said, he loved to spin a good story. Nordstrom remembers being enthralled by Dean’s tales, which he said were burnished with wry humor and near total recall from years ago. Amy recalled that her dad's one modest boast was his ability to tolerate spicy food, so much so that he kept a tiny can of ghost pepper on his keychain.
“He had this great big voice, too,” Nordstrom remembered. “He and Cindy loved the theater, and we’d travel up with them every year to the Shakespeare Festival in Cedar City (Utah). On the way up, Dean would start analyzing the plays we’d be seeing up there. He’d read to us in this booming voice so we’d know all about it before the play started. He was teaching us.”
Educating himself and sharing with others was a lifelong passion, Cindy said. The two met at NAU as undergrads in the late 1960s and later married. When Dean was attending law school at the University of Arizona, Cindy taught school in Tucson to support him. It was at that time, she said, when he decided to purse education law as a specialty.
“I’d bring home problems from school and just talk about my day, and at that point, he decided he wanted to be an education attorney,” she said. “He took classes outside the law school to learn more about education. He was enthusiastic about it. … It was a tough job (as an education attorney) but he loved it. He represented school districts in all four corners of the state and also, at various times, Coconino Community College, Yavapai College and NAU. Education was his passion.”
His overarching passion, though, was family. Though Dean often crisscrossed the state advising various school districts on legal matters, Greg and Amy said he always found time to attend all their school concerts and extra-curricular events.
“Educational law, he did it because he was always an educator in a way,” Amy said. “He always taught, whether it was teaching school law or tutoring his oldest grandchild in math, whether it was sitting with his other grandchildren if they had questions about anything. He’d listen and help you with a gentle spirit.”
When Greg was a senior at Flagstaff High School and a member of the debate team, he naturally turned to his father for guidance.
“He was a huge supporter and resource for me,” said Greg, who advanced to a national debate competition that year. “With debate, you have to research, and he’d bring home books from his law firm or let me come into the office. I’d run case ideas by him, and he’d help me poke holes in them. We’d figure out how to make the strongest case.”
Dean, former colleagues said, often used his listening and networking skills to advance causes in the community. Nordstrom said Pickett was instrumental in bridging the gap between officials with the City of Flagstaff and NAU to join an alliance to build a long-delayed conference center on Butler Avenue.
“The city had been trying to build a conference for years, maybe decades, and NAU had a plan also, but didn’t want to conflict with the city’s plans, so they held back,” Nordstrom said. “Well, the city plan fell apart and (then NAU President) John Haeger came forward with the plan and people like Dean spoke to the Board of Regents to convince them that this was a good deal.
“Dean was instrumental in getting the city to become a partner in that venture. Dean wrote the agreement for no charge between the city and NAU — the joint governance provisions. Dean was instrumental in getting the city council to be comfortable with the arrangement — without any fanfare. In fact, I don’t think a whole lot of people know that, even now.”
Six years ago, Dean retired from practicing law and moved with Cindy to Littleton, Colorado, to be close to Amy and three of his four grandchildren. The two weren’t homebodies. They became road scholars and took off in an RV, visiting more than two dozen national parks and nearly every presidential library. When not traveling, Dean hit the books once more, earning a certificate in ministry from Austin Presbyterian Seminary.
A freak accident, resulting in traumatic brain injury, near the couple’s Colorado home may have cut short Pickett’s life. But, as Greg attested recently on a Facebook post, his imprint remains with everyone he encountered, most especially his son.
“My Dad died yesterday,” Greg wrote. “He was, in every sense, a gentle giant of faith, hope, and love. I haven’t thought of my dad as a giant since I was a little kid, when he literally towered over me. I eventually caught up to him in stature, but as I reflect on his loss today, I realize that his steadfast example of faith, hope, and love will always tower over me, and all he came into contact with. The world is a better place and I am a better man for that.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.