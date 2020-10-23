Dean Pickett: A life devoted to listening, learning and helping in Flagstaff

Pickett’s son, Greg, now a pastor in Hastings, Nebraska, said his father had an almost preternatural empathy.

“My dad had this incredible presence,” he said. “In ministry, we call it pastoral presence. He was deeply present no matter where he was and who he was with. He was there in the moment. He wouldn’t mind-drift. When he was at Yosemite looking at those towering peaks, he was present in the moment and that was the greatest park he’s ever seen. A month later, it’d be Zion. The same was true with people. When my dad was present with you, he was deeply present. You were the most important thing in his life at that moment. The gentleness and kindness in his presence is hard to describe and even harder to replicate.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That’s not to say this great listener was not an ardent conversationalist, as well.

As Cindy, his wife of 49 years, said, he loved to spin a good story. Nordstrom remembers being enthralled by Dean’s tales, which he said were burnished with wry humor and near total recall from years ago. Amy recalled that her dad's one modest boast was his ability to tolerate spicy food, so much so that he kept a tiny can of ghost pepper on his keychain.