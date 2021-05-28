 Skip to main content
Deadline extended for fifth-grade essay contest
alert

Deadline extended for fifth-grade essay contest

Virus Outbreak School Testing
ASSOCIATED PRESS

A statewide fifth-grade essay writing contest, sponsored by AZ529, Arizona’s Educations Savings Plan, has been extended through June 30. Several counties, including Coconino, have yet to have any applicants submitted.

The prompt that fifth-graders will be writing about is "What is your dream job and how do you plan on achieving it in the future?”

Multiple winners of the contest will receive $529 toward a new or existing AZ529 Education Savings Plan account. A total of 20 prizes will be awarded throughout the state. One winner will be selected from each of Arizona’s 15 counties.

In all, $10,580 will be distributed to 20 Arizona students to assist them in saving for their educational and career plans beyond high school.

For more information about AZ529, visit http://www.az529.gov. For complete contest details and rules, visit https://az529.gov/essaycontest.

