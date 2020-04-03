Days before the deadline, coronavirus throws a wrench in Flagstaff council candidates' petition efforts

Next week, candidates running for Flagstaff City Council will be turning in the petitions that allow them to officially appear on the November ballot.
In past years, the few weeks just before the deadline typically include candidates scrambling to get the last few petitions needed. However, this year has been different.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and calls from health officials to limit face-to-face interactions with people, every candidate approached by the Arizona Daily Sun said they had essentially stopped gathering signatures.
In one case, a candidate said that likely meant they wouldn’t be appearing on the ballot. Meanwhile, other candidates indicated they had still been able to gather the petitions needed.
Incumbent Councilmember Jim McCarthy said he had nearly all the signatures he wanted before the crisis began. But even so, when the virus began to garner more significant attention, McCarthy said he made a strong push to gather some more before closures had been enacted, just in case.
McCarthy said he now has about 20% more than he officially needs.
But McCarthy said the extent to which the crisis has impacted other candidates’ ability to gather signatures does bring up the question as to whether the city’s process needs to change.
Candidates for the Coconino County Board of Supervisors have to gather far fewer signatures to appear on the ballot while candidates running for state legislature are able to gather signatures online.
“But with city council you can’t do that,” McCarthy said. “Well, maybe that’s something we could institute and I think this pandemic is probably the biggest onus to push us towards some kind of alternate system like that. Of course, that’s not possible under the current law but, you know, we change laws.”
When council was discussing potential amendments to the city charter, McCarthy said Councilmember Charlie Odegaard had suggested lowering the number of signatures needed. At the time, McCarthy said he wasn’t supportive of the idea, but in retrospect, said it would be a good change.
Council candidate Becky Daggett agreed the crisis had shown the current system's issues in appearing on the ballot and specifically pointed to online signature gathering as a possible solution.
Daggett said she was in a similar position to McCarthy just before the crisis, already having obtained the minimum number of signatures she needed, but not enough for her to be comfortable.
If the petitions are challenged, it is not uncommon for many of the signatures to be thrown out for one reason or another, and that can knock off a candidate who would have appeared on the ballot.
“So to make sure that I had a buffer, I just started calling on friends to say, ‘Can you take a petition and get all of your friends and neighbors.’ So I had friends who, while they were still allowed to go to bars, would take petitions with them when they would go out and meet with friends and they would get signatures,” Daggett said.
Candidate Anthony Garcia was somewhat further off at the beginning of March. Garcia said he hadn’t yet achieved the minimum number of petitions he needed and added quite a few signatures in the early section of the month. At the time, Garcia said no one really knew how serious the coronavirus would end up being.
“So in the beginning of March we had a couple of bright sunny days and everyone was really just feeling the political spirit and feeling the election cycle and those things were still relevant. This was the weekend before the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] came out with the recommendations,” Garcia said, adding he was able to get just above the minimum number needed.
The next week, Garcia said he went out one more time to gather signatures, but everything had already changed and it didn’t feel right.
“I’m standing there with my clipboard thinking about the health of others and the health of myself and realizing that the world looks different now and our priorities are going to be different now,” Garcia said.
But it’s not only council candidates who have been holding off on gathering additional signatures.
Staci Foulks with the Save Schultz Meadow campaign said they too decided to cease all signature gathering until further notice.
The group, which wants to preserve a three-acre section of city owned land near Schultz Pass from the development of affordable housing, has much more time to gather signatures. Their deadline is July 3.
But they also have to collect more than 4,000 signatures to get their petition onto the November ballot.
“We do believe we have tremendous support so far because we’ve got thousands of signatures already, but we want to let public health officials take the lead and we certainly don’t want to endanger the public by being out there knocking on doors, having events, this is not the time for that,” Foulks said.
Foulks added that if things get better and they are able to start collecting petitions again, they will submit them but otherwise they will plan to get the question on the ballot in 2022.
Foulks added the campaign is not interested in council placing the question on the ballot themselves and won’t be lobbying the council to do so.
