Days before the deadline, coronavirus throws a wrench in Flagstaff council candidates' petition efforts

“So to make sure that I had a buffer, I just started calling on friends to say, ‘Can you take a petition and get all of your friends and neighbors.’ So I had friends who, while they were still allowed to go to bars, would take petitions with them when they would go out and meet with friends and they would get signatures,” Daggett said.

Candidate Anthony Garcia was somewhat further off at the beginning of March. Garcia said he hadn’t yet achieved the minimum number of petitions he needed and added quite a few signatures in the early section of the month. At the time, Garcia said no one really knew how serious the coronavirus would end up being.

“So in the beginning of March we had a couple of bright sunny days and everyone was really just feeling the political spirit and feeling the election cycle and those things were still relevant. This was the weekend before the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] came out with the recommendations,” Garcia said, adding he was able to get just above the minimum number needed.

The next week, Garcia said he went out one more time to gather signatures, but everything had already changed and it didn’t feel right.