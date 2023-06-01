Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It was sunny on Sunday when Andres “Dapper Dre” Aduato, more commonly known as Dapper Dre, set out on his bike at James Cullen Park for a short ride surrounded by friends and family.

It was a big moment for the man who has been called the “unofficial mayor of Flagstaff,” the frequent host of Adult Prom at the Orpheum and the annual Hullabaloo, and the co-founder of the Flagstaff Urban Flea Market.

Sunday was the two-year anniversary of a devastating crash, one that ended the life of 29-year-old Joanna “Jo” Wheaton and left five others injured. Dre was one of those five.

He was critically injured in May of 2021 when a tow truck driver ran a red light at the intersection of Butler Avenue and Beaver Street, crashing into a group of cyclists who had set out on a community ride to promote bike safety. Dre lost a leg.

Over the last year, he’s been building back his strength, energy and confidence.

“Since 2021, time has been elastic,” Dre said. “Sometimes it feels like no time has passed at all. Sometimes it feels like years have passed.”

He said there were moments when he couldn’t wait to return to some kind of “normal,” moments when he wanted time to accelerate so that he could be free of pain.

Other times, he said, he felt like life was falling into a pattern -- times when the prosthetic leg he got in January of 2022 felt almost natural, or at least as if it had always been a part of him.

Conquering pain, impatience and the physical challenges of learning to walk again was an uphill battle. Dre said that, for him, the key was remembering to honor the process.

“Giving respect to both of those feelings is the challenge. You want to hurry up so much because you want to get back to the things that you know and love, but you want to honor the fact that it is going to take the time it’s going to take,” he said.

Dre is now looking forward to hosting Hullabaloo. He’s also glad to have gotten back in the saddle.

In some ways, he said, clichés applied. It was just like riding a bike.

“Of course, I had anxiety as anybody does. It’s the cliche of wanting to be ready but never being able to be ready,” he said. “I just gotta hope for the best, and push off and take those first pedals.”

He chose a poignant moment for his first ride in 2023 and embarked on the journey surrounded by people he loves and respects. It was friendship that drew Dre to biking in the first place. Quickly, it became something he deeply enjoyed.

For a time, Dre rode a skateboard. Eventually, Flagstaff’s sometimes steep hills made that method of travel less efficient. A bike can pedal both up and downhill, after all.

Dre fell in with a group of friends who biked everywhere -- to parties and bars and barbecues.

“It had this connotation of doing fun things,” Dre said. “In my head, those two things were related. I would think, ‘If you bike to that place it’s probably going to be fun, even if it was the grocery store or work. At least I got to bike there, which is fun.’ In my mind, I hang on to that. It is less about getting to a place, and more about enjoying the ride.”

In order to enjoy the ride, cyclists in Flagstaff need to be able to trust they are reasonably safe.

Dre said the city still has a long way to go in achieving that kind of safety, and that change will only begin with a different approach.

“If you really want to change the way people move, you have to proactively make it safe, instead of reactively finding a way to work toward safety,” he said. “We don’t do anything until somebody gets killed.”

Motorists are granted the most space on the road -- which Dre said he finds puzzling. Almost all drivers are also pedestrians. Cyclists have been traveling down city streets for at least as long as cars.

He argues that each user of the road should be granted equal, or at least somewhat equal, space on the roadways.

“We need to respect people, particularly the vulnerable people who use our streets,” he said. “Put in infrastructure for them first instead of putting cars first.”

He noted that the city could install safer protected intersections — where bikeways are set back from parallel motor vehicle traffic -- particularly on Route 66 and in downtown Flagstaff.

“Where are the most people walking or biking?” Dre said. “Downtown there is no safety infrastructure to cross Butler and Beaver, where we were struck.”

He also listed Route 66, and the Butler Avenue/San Francisco Street and Birch Avenue/Beaver Street intersections as examples.

“Those are all kind of standard intersections. We have research and technology that shows safety crossings and markings work,” he said.

Ultimately, he said, what's good for cyclists and pedestrians is good for Flagstaff.

“There’s this sense of putting motor vehicles first and putting aside how sweet it is to walk or bike where you’re going," he said. " ... If we give 20 feet to cars, we give 5 feet to pedestrians, 4 feet to bicyclists. Make the walkways 20 feet and the carways 10 feet. We can prioritize for the better, especially for a city like Flagstaff where we lean into the charm of our mountain town feel. Then show it. Put in infrastructure that says that.”