Danny Neal: A key to the city for a man who owns Flagstaff

“When I retired (in 2018), somebody came up to me and said, ‘Hey, man, they’re probably going to give you the key to the city,’” Neal recalled. “I’m like, 'Nah, that was too huge to think about.' So, now, I’m very surprised.”

He shouldn’t be. Evans credits Neal with helping to forge her identity at a young age when she and her brother, Ben, were being reared by a single mother. She speaks in almost reverent tones about his influence on her life.

“I had an opportunity to go (to the recreation center) as a youth and later had the opportunity to organize in that area, and Danny was always there,” Evans said. “Always. Danny always looked out for the kids. He was like an uncle or a big brother, teacher and mentor. He’s been that to all of us. As I grew into a young adult and adult, I still considered Danny as my mentor.”

What Flagstaff kids found when they approached Neal at the rec center was a man always willing to lend a hand, solve a problem, shoot hoops with. Evans said his steadying presence was invaluable to her growing up.