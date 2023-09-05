The Arizona Daily Sun was recognized for its work in the community with three first-place awards from the Arizona Newspapers Association on Friday.

Associate editor Mike Hartman won for his work covering NAZ Elite, reporter Sierra Ferguson for her video coverage of a school bus being trapped on Slayton Ranch Road, and photographer Jake Bacon for his photos of a vehicle stranded in monsoon flooding. Reporter Adrian Skabelund also earned a third-place spot for his story on rafters in the Rio de Flag.

The Daily Courier (Blake DeWitt, publisher) scored the highest cumulative points to garner the coveted award for the 2023 Arizona Newspaper of the Year. Newspaper of the Year Awards are calculated from eligible honors won in the Better Newspapers Contest added together with eligible winning entries from the Excellence in Advertising Contest.

Stacey Barchenger of The Arizona Daily Star was named the ANA 2023 Journalists of the Year.

Kelly Presnell of the Arizona Daily Star was named the ANA 2023 Photographer of the Year. This is Presnell’s sixth consecutive year.