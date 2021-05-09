Daily Sun presses, workhorse for decades, go quiet as printing moves to Phoenix

“The kid’s a genius,” Smith said. “He can go in and figure out anything wrong with the motors. And he came on Thanksgiving. He came in and had his nose in that panel and fixed it, stayed with it all weekend to make sure. I remember John called the manufacturers of the drives and motors (for advice) and they said, ‘Hey, bud, you know more about those drives than we do.’

“Another time, we had a stacker out here that went down. The stacker came from Illinois. To get somebody in here from that place was impossible. John came in and asked me, ‘Do you have any schematics?’ None came with it. I think we got that stacker from Escondido. But John just went in and started testing it here and there and, boom, he got it going. But for the most part, (the press) ran pretty well. These press guys keep up the maintenance. That’s the key.”

It is questionable whether the press, now silenced in Flagstaff, will see new life at another printing facility. It is, after all, more than a half a century old and has been pieced together, Frankenstein-like, from parts of other erstwhile presses.

Brady said there has been some interest from buyers for the press, but Smith isn’t so sure that it will remain intact. He’s both sentimental about the hulking mass of metal and brutally pragmatic.