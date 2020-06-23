Daily Sun front office temporarily closes
0 comments
alert

Daily Sun front office temporarily closes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Because of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state — Arizona recorded its highest number of positive tests on Tuesday, with 3,591 — the Daily Sun's front office will be temporarily closed, starting today.

The move was made for he safety of employees and the public during the coronavirus pandemic. The front desk will remain closed until further notice. 

People who have business with the Daily Sun can contact workers by phone. For circulation, call (928) 913-8616; for advertising, (928) 556-2279; and for classifieds, (928) 556-2280.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News