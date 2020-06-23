Daily Sun front office temporarily closes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Because of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state — Arizona recorded its highest number of positive tests on Tuesday, with 3,591 — the Daily Sun's front office will be temporarily closed, starting today.

The move was made for he safety of employees and the public during the coronavirus pandemic. The front desk will remain closed until further notice.

People who have business with the Daily Sun can contact workers by phone. For circulation, call (928) 913-8616; for advertising, (928) 556-2279; and for classifieds, (928) 556-2280.

