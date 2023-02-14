The truck was unable to come up from Phoenix because of weather conditions shutting down the I-17, so delivery of Wednesday's Arizona Daily Sun may not occur until later today or alongside tomorrow's paper. For questions, please call the circulation team at 928-913-8618.
alert top story
Daily Sun delivery delayed Wednesday due to inclement weather
- DAILY SUN STAFF
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Be careful on Tuesday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Klimowski said. “Conditions will be deteriorating dramatically through the day."
Concerns about student enrollment and staff attrition at FALA led to the board looking at exit interviews.
The mall is placing an emphasis on community events and local businesses.
“I have been waiting for this opportunity in Flagstaff for over a decade,” said Tim Weber of Birding Northern Arizona. "It's going to take my …
The Arizona Daily Sun is moving to a new office on the west side of Flagstaff.