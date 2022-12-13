The truck was delayed coming up from Phoenix because of weather conditions, so delivery of Tuesday's Arizona Daily Sun may not occur until later today or with tomorrow's paper. For questions, please call 928-913-8618.
Daily Sun delivery delayed today
- DAILY SUN STAFF
