top story

Daily Sun delivery delayed today

Daily Sun logo

The truck was delayed coming up from Phoenix because of weather conditions, so delivery of Tuesday's Arizona Daily Sun may not occur until later today or with tomorrow's paper. For questions, please call 928-913-8618.

