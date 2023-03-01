The truck was unable to come up from Phoenix because of weather conditions once again shutting down the I-17, so delivery of Friday's Arizona Daily Sun may not occur until after the interstate reopens. The most likely outcome is that it will be delivered alongside Saturday's edition. For questions, please call the circulation team at 928-913-8618. The e-Edition will still be available as usual.
Daily Sun delivery delayed Friday, March 2 due to severe weather
DAILY SUN STAFF
