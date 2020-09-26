Worship with The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Mission: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. 423 N. Beaver St. This week, worship online ( www.azdiocese.org ) Taize’ Saturday, Sept. 26 5:30 p.m. with Rev’s Lynn Perkins and Scott Deasy; Sunday, Sept. 27 10 a.m. Taize. Sunday Coffee Hour by Zoom; Tuesday’s 11 a.m. Centering Prayer via Zoom; Thursday 4 p.m. Flagstaff Youth Coop Via Zoom; Saturdays 4 p.m. FYC Live on Instagram at @flagyouthcoop; Art in Action Gallery /Through An Open Lense/Reframing Homelessness and Hunger (by Amy Martin & Michael Collier) /on the Epiphany website; 928-774-2911.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. In accordance with Proclamation requirements of our Governor and Mayor, and in expression of the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for services and testimony meetings while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Our teleconference system has been discontinued. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings in person, or live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. The subject of this Sunday's sermon is "Reality" The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the Corona-virus challenges to our country and the world. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4- 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.