Worship with The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Mission: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. 423 N. Beaver St. This week, worship online (www.azdiocese.org) Taize’ Saturday, Sept. 26 5:30 p.m. with Rev’s Lynn Perkins and Scott Deasy; Sunday, Sept. 27 10 a.m. Taize. Sunday Coffee Hour by Zoom; Tuesday’s 11 a.m. Centering Prayer via Zoom; Thursday 4 p.m. Flagstaff Youth Coop Via Zoom; Saturdays 4 p.m. FYC Live on Instagram at @flagyouthcoop; Art in Action Gallery /Through An Open Lense/Reframing Homelessness and Hunger (by Amy Martin & Michael Collier) /on the Epiphany website; 928-774-2911.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. In accordance with Proclamation requirements of our Governor and Mayor, and in expression of the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for services and testimony meetings while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Our teleconference system has been discontinued. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings in person, or live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. The subject of this Sunday's sermon is "Reality" The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the Corona-virus challenges to our country and the world. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4- 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.
Unity of Flagstaff Sunday Service: 10-11 a.m. Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S Milton, Suite 103, Flagstaff. Wwww.unityofflagstaff.org youtube.unityofflagstaff.org We hear so much about speaking Truth to Power. But isn't it time that we be speak Power to Truth? With our every breath and with our every word, isn't it time? Empower the Truth by putting our energy, our consciousness, our knowing INTO TRUTH. Isn't this what we, as spiritual beings striving to be our best expression could be focusing on? What would happen if Truth were empowered? What kind of a world could we find ourselves in were we to speak Power to Truth- Would the TRUTH become power? Join Rev. Penni Honey along with Trina Goetz and also the original music of Matt Devlin. All are Welcome. Join us on our youtube channel. Rev. Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 9285268893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.
Church of the Resurrection: 10-11:15 a.m. Church of the Resurrection, 740 W. University Heights Dr. South. Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. This coming Sunday the Rev. Joshua Walker will be preaching on John 12:12-12:50, "Return of The King." If you are unable to join us in person, please, join us on our Facebook page for the service. Also, join us each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on our Facebook page for our devotional and prayer time. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715. Church of the Resurrection, corflagstaff@gmail.com, 9286992715. http://www.cor-pca.org.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Virtual Service: 10-11 a.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N LEROUX ST, FLAGSTAFF. Sunday, September 27: "Vote Love, Defeat Hate" The UUA UU The Vote Worship with President Susan Frederick-Gray In the midst of global pandemic, growing authoritarianism, and political uprising, lives hang in the balance and the future of democracy is on the line. In response, Unitarian Universalists are answering the call of our faith, building powerful partnerships to mobilize our communities to #VoteLove and #DefeatHate in the 2020 elections. Join UUA President Susan Frederick-Gray, the UU the Vote team, and a lineup of powerful, prophetic UU voices as we explore the intersections of faith, justice, and democracy in this collective virtual service. Hosted by Rev. Robin, music by Roomie Wood and Rebecca Prizznick.You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com. 928-779-4492. http://www.beaconuu.com.
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 928-774-7383. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Flagstaff Federated Community Church Online Worship. While Federated remains closed for public worship, each Sunday the church is offering opportunities over Zoom for children and adults. Recorded worship services are available online at https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/sunday-service. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
