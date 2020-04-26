Monday, April 27

Tuesday, April 28

Colton Talk: Subterranean Biology Webinar: 7 p.m. VIRTUAL. Dr. Jut Wynn of the Merriam-Powell Center for Environmental Research presents a road map for protecting the ecosystems found in caves. MNA researchers have renewed a longstanding tradition of gathering to discuss scientific discoveries, theories, and questions. For now, those discussions will take place as webinars. Go to musnaz.org to register to join the discussion.

Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | Kyler Kuehn: 2-3 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Meet an Astronomer | New Technologies for Watching the Night Sky with Dr. Kyler Kuehn. Lowell Observatory's Deputy Director for Technology, Dr. Kyler Kuehn, has spent more than a dozen years building and improving astronomical instruments in order to give astronomers the best possible "eyes" for observing the heavens. Dr. Kuehn will describe some of the technologies that he has helped to develop, from enormous digital cameras made of dozens of charge-coupled devices, to robotic "Starbugs" that precisely position hundreds of optical fibers simultaneously, to microscopic devices etched on silicon wafers that block out the emission from Earth's atmosphere and give astronomers a pristine view of distant stars and galaxies. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/6_deJT6DfkE.