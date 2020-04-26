Sunday, April 26
Shakespeare Allowed Virtual Edition: 3-5 p.m. The Flagstaff Public Library and the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival host the public-participation reading of 'Othello,' every week for five weeks. Join live from home on the FlagShakes Facebook page or via Zoom. Email dtucker@flagshakes.org for more.
Live Stream: Sunday Morning Class: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Keep the Calm: Meditations for Relaxation. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Outdoor Classroom Raffle Moves Online: Red Rock State Park, 4050 Red Rock Loop Rd., Sedona. In response to COVID-19, Benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving their outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, Benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at their website www.benefactorsrrsp.org.
Private Shopping at Mountain Sports Flagstaff: 24 N. San Francisco St.(928) 226-2885. 4-6 p.m., Tickets $40. Private shopping at Arizona's premier Patagonia Dealer. While we are closed for in-store browsing, we know you must be missing your downtown shops. With social distancing in mind and a clean and safe environment as the upmost priority, we will welcome one person (with up to 1 guest) in store daily for a once in a lifetime private shopping experience. $40 reservation gets you: 40% OFF store wide 1 Patagonia Black Hole Cube 2 Miir pint cups Curbside cocktail from Shift FLG (to enjoy while shopping or take home with you) 1 hour of private shopping with your personal shoppers Britni and Lisa.
Monday, April 27
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. With Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Tuesday, April 28
Colton Talk: Subterranean Biology Webinar: 7 p.m. VIRTUAL. Dr. Jut Wynn of the Merriam-Powell Center for Environmental Research presents a road map for protecting the ecosystems found in caves. MNA researchers have renewed a longstanding tradition of gathering to discuss scientific discoveries, theories, and questions. For now, those discussions will take place as webinars. Go to musnaz.org to register to join the discussion.
Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | Kyler Kuehn: 2-3 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Meet an Astronomer | New Technologies for Watching the Night Sky with Dr. Kyler Kuehn. Lowell Observatory's Deputy Director for Technology, Dr. Kyler Kuehn, has spent more than a dozen years building and improving astronomical instruments in order to give astronomers the best possible "eyes" for observing the heavens. Dr. Kuehn will describe some of the technologies that he has helped to develop, from enormous digital cameras made of dozens of charge-coupled devices, to robotic "Starbugs" that precisely position hundreds of optical fibers simultaneously, to microscopic devices etched on silicon wafers that block out the emission from Earth's atmosphere and give astronomers a pristine view of distant stars and galaxies. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/6_deJT6DfkE.
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. With Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Gathering Wild Greens: Noon. VIRTUAL. Enjoy a virtual visit to the Michael Moore Medicinal Garden at the Museum of Northern Arizona and learn how to identify and harvest nettles, a healthy wild green. Each Tuesday MNA experts share knowledge about native plants and gardening in Flagstaff. Once posted, videos remain accessible on the MNA Facebook page. MUSEUEM OF NORTHERN ARIZONA, info@musnaz.org.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Noon-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 West Aspen Ave. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave!
