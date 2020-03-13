Friday, March 13
Sedona: Through the Lens, Eyes and Mind of Ted Grussing: 4-5:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Join Ted as he guides you through the wonders and beauty of Sedona and Northern Arizona from a perspective that few have ever seen. www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Visiting Ceramic Artist: Michal Puszczynski at CCC: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Coconino Community College, 2800 S. Lone Tree Rd. Live demonstration and lecture from Michal Puszczynski. Free and open to the public. Michal Puszczynski, P.D. (b.1976), is one of the leading Polish ceramic artists, work at Academy of Art and Design in Wroclaw, Poland. He creates large scale sculptures and installations, using clay and other ceramic materials. Puszczynski was the first artist to introduce Poland to ceramic wood-firing techniques originating from the Far East. He has participated in the number of exhibitions, conferences, and artistic projects throughout Europe, Asia, and the USA. Member of international Academy of Ceramics (IAC) awarded numerous scholarships and grants, including Fulbright Award 2019/2020. Currently, he is at Northern Arizona University completing research over the modern approach to wood-firing ceramics.
2020 Curious Edition Submission Deadline: 5 p.m. Calling all Northern Arizona writers and artists. CCC's Own College Publication is extending their deadline for creative submissions until March 13 at 5 p.m. for the 2020 Curios Edition Magazine. Submissions may include poems, short stories, images of artwork, photography, plays and all things creative. Submit any work to curiosccc@gmail.com.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 West Aspen Ave. Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table in the northwest corner of the Downtown Library. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Fall Prevention/Arthritis Tai Chi: 10-11 a.m. Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd. Fall Prevention & Arthritis Tai Chi classes. This style of Tai Chi is a slow, gentle way of maintaining balance and ease of movement. Perfect for those with mobility issues. All movements can be done from a chair or standing. http://coconino.az.gov.
Ryan Chrys & The Roughcuts: 9-11:30 p.m. The Museum Club, 3404 E Route 66. Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts w/Roe Tate and Patric Todd. Modern outlaw country from Denver. www.roughcutsband.com.
Ezra Bell in concert: 8 p.m. The Green Room, 15 N Agassiz St, Flagstaff. Americana Folk Rock band out of Portland, OREzra Bell's first full-length debut features ebullient soul twang, flowing and leaping like the music of a late 60s/early 70s recording of well-trained freaks dabbling in various genres. This Portland band sounds like they effortlessly recorded one of those forgotten-gem "cult albums", despite it being early 2018. $10 adv/$12 day of. https://www.greenhouseproductions.net/.
Scotty J's 45th Birthday Party: 8 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave. The Orpheum Theater's Master of Sound, Scotty J, turns 45 and we're celebrating with a huge concert featuring three of Flagstaff's homegrown bands. Proud Mother, Sap Dabblers and Pass the Butter. www.orpheumflagstaff.com.
Whole Can O' Beans with DJ Bear Cole: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. The McMillan, 2 Historic Rte. 66. Are you the type of person who likes music old and new of all genres? The Whole Can O' Beans Music Night at The McMillan with DJ Bear Cole is all that and more. https://DJBearCole.com.
"A Lie of the Mind" by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival: 7-9 p.m. Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N Fort Valley Rd. Flagstaff Shakespeare presents "A Lie of the Mind" by Sam Shepard. Performances are at the Coconino Center for the Arts Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m. www.flagshakes.org.
Saturday, March 14
STEAM Second Saturdays Archaeology Day: 2-3 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 2920 Creekside Drive. Local archaeologists and demonstrators will be at MNA for an afternoon of exploring how prehistoric people lived. Try out ancient technology and weapons and create your own pinch pot. Part of Archaeology Awareness month. 928-774-5211.www.musnaz.org.
Inspiration on Tap: 3-5 p.m. Come get your write on with the Flagstaff Public Library's community of writers the second Saturday of each month at various locations around town.Dedicate some time to your craft, and tap into new inspiration while you enjoy the company of other writers, use library resources on the town, & investigate Flagstaff's fabulously quirky locations. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Shamrock Shuffle Pub Crawl: 2-6 p.m. 'Tis the season shake your shamrock. Join for Downtown Flagstaff AZ's first annual Shamrock Shuffle Pub Crawl. General Admission is $15. Group pricing is $10 each for a group of 5 ($50 total). Purchase of a ticket includes discounts/drink specials at participating restaurants and bars, a t-shirt (while supplies last) and lanyard. Check in at the Market Bar & Kitchen anytime between 1:30-2:30 p.m.www.facebook.com/events/158352965589828/.
A Life of Less Worry Free Public Talk: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, 6701 E. Mountain Ranch Rd, Williams. Worry and anxiety are becoming increasingly common in our modern society. However, if we understand their true causes, it is possible to gradually reduce and eventually overcome them through controlling and transforming our mind. In this way we can enjoy mental peace and a happy life. 928-637-6232. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/public-talks-1.
Ringside Unified Fighting LIVE MMA at Twin Arrows Casino Resort: 7-10:30 p.m. Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort, 22181 Resort Blvd Exit 219 I 40. Northern Arizona's Premiere Fight Card returns to Twin with RUF39 "Battle at the Arrows!" The Main Event features Efrain "Hecho En Mexico" Escudero vs Zack "Juice" Juusola. The Co-Main Event features, Jared Vanderaa vs current RUF HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION Tony Lopez . Catch all the action inside the Diné Event Center. Tickets are now on sale at http://www.twinarrows.com/entertainment.
The Force Is With Our People Exhibition: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 3101 N Fort Valley Rd. Star Wars has had a strong influence on many contemporary Native artists, whose art reflects the images and themes of the popular series. This exhibition features work by more than 20 different contemporary Native artists, including paintings, prints, posters, t-shirts, jewelry, figures, carvings and pottery, and explores the reasons Star Wars resonates with them.http://musnaz.org.
St. Patrick's Day in Ireland: 6 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave. Featuring principal dancers Connor Reider (The Chieftains, Celtic Fyre, Celtic Wings) and Billy Kanaly (Riverdance, An Irish Christmas, St. Patrick's Day in Ireland) and multi-instrumentalists from the Kerry Traditional Band led by the great Ryan McKasson on fiddle. www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/st-patrick-s-day-in-ireland--90061591645/.
Flagstaff Writers Connection: 12 a.m. Continental Country Club, 2380 N. Oakmont Dr. Flagstaff Writers Connection is sponsoring playwriting workshops by Laurie Brooks, award-winning playwright. To register or for more information, go to FlagstaffWritersConnection.com. The Connection is a group of volunteers dedicated to connecting writers of all levels through events, lectures, workshops, and writing groups.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Northern Arizona University Eastburn Education Building, Eastburn Education Bldg. Room #208 , Flagstaff. We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy, loving relationships with our spirituality, ourselves and others. http://coda.org.
"A Lie of the Mind" by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival: 7-9 p.m. Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N Fort Valley Rd. Flagstaff Shakespeare presents "A Lie of the Mind" by Sam Shepard, a gritty play set in the American west. The story follows two families connected by the marriage of their children. After a severe episode of domestic abuse, the families' lives are changed forever, and they must navigate familial dysfunction and mental illness simultaneously. Performances are at the Coconino Center for the Arts Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 13-March 21. Go to flagshakes.org for more info.
Prenatal Yoga: 9-10 a.m. Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. 4th St. Suite D4. Prenatal Yoga with Alessandra. Relaxation, meditation and gentle yoga for your prenatal body. 10$ drop-in fee. Every Saturday. ww.flagstaffdoulas.com.
Kaibab National Forest Archaeology Month Petroglyph Hikes to Keyhole Sink: 2-4 p.m. Oak Hill Snowplay area, Route 66, Parks. Kaibab National Forest archaeologists and volunteers will lead educational hikes to the Keyhole Sink Petroglyph site. The hike is approximately 3/4-mile walk each way, and the terrain is rocky and can be muddy. Wear cold and wet weather apparel, appropriate hiking shoes, hat, and sunscreen; also bring water. Be prepared to get wet as a waterfall often cascades off the lava flow requiring crossing in ankle deep water to access the petroglyphs. From Flagstaff, take I-40 west to Exit 178, turn right at top of ramp and then left on to Rt. 66. Drive west on Rt. 66 about 4 miles to the Oak Hill Snow Play Area. From Williams, drive east on I-40 to Exit 171, and at top of ramp make a left and then a quick right onto Rt. 66. Drive east on Rt. 66 about 2 miles to the Oak Hill Snow Play Area. Free. (928) 635-5600.
Call for Presenters: Restoring Hózhó: Multimedia Artists Respond to Bordertown Violence: To establish a projection of wholeness (Hózhó), there must first be a coming together. Restoring Hózhó is the gathering of people, voices, and wisdom.On April 20, Northern Arizona University's Creative Writing Program, partnering with the Native American Cultural Center, will host an evening of discussions, storytelling, and sharing of art with the goal of raising awareness and fostering Hózhó in response to the ongoing crisis of bordertown violence. Writers, artists, and educators interested in serving on panels, as speakers, and/or showcasing their art are invited to participate. We especially encourage Native/Indigenous individuals to submit an application. Email restoringhozho2020@gmail.com by March 15.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m. The Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S Paseo del Flag. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday. No previous experience is needed — capoeira is for anybody, at any age! We welcome and invite beginners to any of our kids classes.Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music. $15. http://capoeiraflagstaff.org/.
Night In Day Dance Party- Every Saturday Morning: 10-11:30 a.m. Momentum Aerial, 1802 W Kaibab Ln Studio C. Adult Dance Party every Saturday morning. This is an opportunity to experience the energy and mood of a dance club within a healthy fitness framework, away from intoxicants and late nights. It will be a space for adults to move, thrive and express themselves through dance, in a dark yet sparkly environment. Music will vary, with emphasis on danceable classics from 70s, 80s, 90s and beyond. www.facebook.com/Night-In-Day-Dance-Party-110954260500377/.
Raffle for Rebuilding Outdoor Classroom at Red Rock State Park: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Red Rock State Park, 4050 Red Rock Loop Rd, Sedona. Benefactors of Red Rock State Park is holding a raffle to raise funds for building a new outdoor classroom to replace the one that washed away in the flood a year ago, on February 16, 2019. This new classroom, to be built on safe higher ground will host educational events for all ages, but particularly for young students. The Park's School Connection Program introduces over 1,500 area students each year to the wonders of the natural world. Since the old classroom was destroyed, the Park has lacked an outdoor classroom for this valuable educational program. www.benefactorsrrsp.org.
The EastSide Show: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Flagstaff School of Music , 2213 E. 7th Ave. Community Art Market & Music Fest. In support of Flagstaff School of Music students, local musicians and artists, we have created a monthly event for the whole community to participate and enjoy. We promote and support local musicians, artists, and independently owned businesses, as well as service agencies in our area. The Community Art Market is found inside Flagstaff School of Music while the Music Fest is found inside the White Dove Coffee Shop. www.flagstaffmusicschool.com/.