"A Lie of the Mind" by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival: 7-9 p.m. Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N Fort Valley Rd. Flagstaff Shakespeare presents "A Lie of the Mind" by Sam Shepard, a gritty play set in the American west. The story follows two families connected by the marriage of their children. After a severe episode of domestic abuse, the families' lives are changed forever, and they must navigate familial dysfunction and mental illness simultaneously. Performances are at the Coconino Center for the Arts Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 13-March 21. Go to flagshakes.org for more info.

Kaibab National Forest Archaeology Month Petroglyph Hikes to Keyhole Sink: 2-4 p.m. Oak Hill Snowplay area, Route 66, Parks. Kaibab National Forest archaeologists and volunteers will lead educational hikes to the Keyhole Sink Petroglyph site. The hike is approximately 3/4-mile walk each way, and the terrain is rocky and can be muddy. Wear cold and wet weather apparel, appropriate hiking shoes, hat, and sunscreen; also bring water. Be prepared to get wet as a waterfall often cascades off the lava flow requiring crossing in ankle deep water to access the petroglyphs. From Flagstaff, take I-40 west to Exit 178, turn right at top of ramp and then left on to Rt. 66. Drive west on Rt. 66 about 4 miles to the Oak Hill Snow Play Area. From Williams, drive east on I-40 to Exit 171, and at top of ramp make a left and then a quick right onto Rt. 66. Drive east on Rt. 66 about 2 miles to the Oak Hill Snow Play Area. Free. (928) 635-5600.