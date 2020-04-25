Saturday, April 25
Ed Kabotie Livestream COVID-19 Relief Concert: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Musician and Museum of Northern Arizona artist-in-residence Ed Kabotie will livestream a solo concert at https://p.facebook.com/edkabotie/ to benefit the Navajo & Hopi COVID-19 Relief project. COVID-19 is particularly devastating for the Navajo and Hopi people. One fourth of confirmed cases in the state of Arizona are on the Navajo Nation and the neighbors in Hopi fear that COVID-19 will sweep through their communities next. The Hopi Foundation has established an emergency assistance fund for needs that will arise throughout Hopi. Grants have been secured to cover operational overhead so that 100% of the fund's proceeds will go directly to serving the needs of people. http://www.musnaz.org.
Private Shopping at Mountain Sports Flagstaff ~ Lux Coffee Edition: 24 N. San Francisco St., (928) 226-2885, Flagstaff. 10-11 a.m. Tickets $40. Morning coffee from Lux North (to enjoy while shopping or take home with you). Private shopping at Arizona's premier Patagonia Dealer. While we are closed for in-store browsing, we know you must be missing your downtown shops. With social distancing in mind and a clean and safe environment as the upmost priority, we will welcome one person (with up to 1 guest) in store daily for a once in a lifetime private shopping experience. $40 reservation gets you: 40% OFF store wide 1 Patagonia Black Hole Cube 2 Bright Side Bookshop ceramic mugs. 1 hour of private shopping with your personal shoppers Britni and Lisa.
Private Shopping at Mountain Sports Flagstaff ~ Shift Cocktail Edition: 24 N. San Francisco St., (928) 226-2885, Flagstaff. 2:30-3:30 p.m., Tickets $40. Curbside cocktail from Shift FLG (to enjoy while shopping or take home with you). Private shopping at Arizona's premier Patagonia Dealer. While we are closed for in-store browsing, we know you must be missing your downtown shops. With social distancing in mind and a clean and safe environment as the upmost priority, we will welcome one person (with up to 1 guest) in store daily for a once in a lifetime private shopping experience. $40 reservation gets you: 40% OFF store wide 1 Patagonia Black Hole Cube 2 Miir pint cups. 1 hour of private shopping with your personal shoppers Britni and Lisa.
Private Shopping at Mountain Sports Flagstaff: 24 N. San Francisco St., (928) 226-2885, Flagstaff. 4-6 p.m.,
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Phone Conference. We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy, loving relationships with our spirituality, ourselves and others. Phone number (425) 436-6355. Access Code 703117#
Live Stream: Peace of Mind Morning Retreat: 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon. Peace of Mind Morning Retreat with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Going stir crazy? Tame your mind with three profound meditations for developing inner peace and a good heart. Each session will include practical advice on how to meditate and a guided meditation. Registration: It is essential to register to receive the live stream link.https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/fbad-peace-of-mind-retreat. About the Teacher: Kadam Michelle Gauthier is a Kadampa Buddhist Teacher at the IKRC Grand Canyon. She has been a disciple of Venerable Geshe Keslang Gyatso for 23 years. She is an inspiring example of Modern Buddhism in practice. She presents Buddha's teachings with beautiful clarity, warmth and sincerity, skillfully guiding people from all walks of life to find inner peace and lasting happiness. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/fbad-peace-of-mind-retreat.
Sunday, April 26
Shakespeare Allowed Virtual Edition: 3-5 p.m. The Flagstaff Public Library and the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival host the public-participation reading of 'Othello,' every week for five weeks. Join live from home on the FlagShakes Facebook page or via Zoom. Email dtucker@flagshakes.org for more.
Live Stream: Sunday Morning Class: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Keep the Calm: Meditations for Relaxation. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Outdoor Classroom Raffle Moves Online: Red Rock State Park, 4050 Red Rock Loop Rd, Sedona. In response to COVID-19, Benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving their outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, Benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at their website www.benefactorsrrsp.org.
