Private Shopping at Mountain Sports Flagstaff ~ Shift Cocktail Edition: 24 N. San Francisco St., (928) 226-2885, Flagstaff. 2:30-3:30 p.m., Tickets $40. Curbside cocktail from Shift FLG (to enjoy while shopping or take home with you). Private shopping at Arizona's premier Patagonia Dealer. While we are closed for in-store browsing, we know you must be missing your downtown shops. With social distancing in mind and a clean and safe environment as the upmost priority, we will welcome one person (with up to 1 guest) in store daily for a once in a lifetime private shopping experience. $40 reservation gets you: 40% OFF store wide 1 Patagonia Black Hole Cube 2 Miir pint cups. 1 hour of private shopping with your personal shoppers Britni and Lisa.

Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Phone Conference. We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy, loving relationships with our spirituality, ourselves and others. Phone number (425) 436-6355. Access Code 703117#