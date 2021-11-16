Cyclists react as city crews install curbs along Beaver/Butler bike lanes

Owner of the bike shop Cosmic Cycles Scott Heinsius was one of several who organized the petition effort and advocated strongly for better bike safety in the city.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Heinsius was biking down Beaver Street past the newly installed curbs last week when he told the Arizona Daily Sun that, as an advocate for better bike safety, he had mixed feelings about the new infrastructure.

It’s a route that he takes almost every day as he bikes from his east Flagstaff home to work.

“I think maybe it's a little bit of a band aid fix,” Heinsius said. “It's a probably is a better visual cue for drivers, like, ‘Oh, there's a bike lane there.’ Because we all know how many times you see cars swerve into the bike lane.”

But Heinsius said he also wondered how long those curbs would stay in place and saw some ways in which the curbs might make commuting via bike may actually become somewhat more difficult, especially for less experienced cyclists.

For example, the curbs are being installed on the inside of the white line, actually making the bike lane narrower, and the reflector sticks being installed are also about at the height of handlebars.