Cyclists react as city crews install curbs along Beaver/Butler bike lanes

Work continues this week on a city pilot project to improve safety on several bike lanes within Flagstaff.
Last week, crews working with the city installed hundreds of concrete parking curbs and reflective poles along sections of bike lane on Beaver Street.
The curbs are designed to physically separate bicyclists from vehicles on Beaver Street.
This week, those crews have also begun work to install similar curbs and reflectors on bike lanes along Butler Avenue.
While it only took a matter of days to install the berries along Beaver, it may take as long as two weeks to install the curbs on Butler from Milton Road to Sawmill Road, according the a city media release.
As such, crews will be implementing lane restrictions on the road while they work, which could last until November 26.
City officials are asking motorists to seek an alternate routes or be prepared for delays as they travel through the project area.
The infrastructure comes after a tragic incident earlier this year in which a large truck plowed into a parade of cyclists killing one and injuring several others. The incident led to renewed calls for better bike infrastructure within the city.
Following the incident, a petition signed by more than 500 residents was delivered to Flagstaff City Council demanding the city put more funding towards bike safety within future transportation plans.
Owner of the bike shop Cosmic Cycles Scott Heinsius was one of several who organized the petition effort and advocated strongly for better bike safety in the city.
Heinsius was biking down Beaver Street past the newly installed curbs last week when he told the Arizona Daily Sun that, as an advocate for better bike safety, he had mixed feelings about the new infrastructure.
It’s a route that he takes almost every day as he bikes from his east Flagstaff home to work.
“I think maybe it's a little bit of a band aid fix,” Heinsius said. “It's a probably is a better visual cue for drivers, like, ‘Oh, there's a bike lane there.’ Because we all know how many times you see cars swerve into the bike lane.”
But Heinsius said he also wondered how long those curbs would stay in place and saw some ways in which the curbs might make commuting via bike may actually become somewhat more difficult, especially for less experienced cyclists.
For example, the curbs are being installed on the inside of the white line, actually making the bike lane narrower, and the reflector sticks being installed are also about at the height of handlebars.
Heinsius wondered how resident and business trash and recycling pickup may be impacted. Often, those trash cans end up in the bike lane as they are awaiting pickup and now it may be more difficult to get around those if that occurs.
Heinsius said he is more interested about the impact the curbs will have on Butler Avenue which compared to Beaver, has always felt much more unsafe for cyclists. Even once those are installed, Heinsius said he suspects he will still find himself largely sticking to the sidewalk on Butler.
Nonetheless, Heinsius said he believes it’s a positive development for cyclists in Flagstaff.
“I'm happy something is happening. For the pace of city government it happened pretty quickly. When you start to think about it, [the collision] was five months ago and the petition was about four months ago,” Heinsius said.
But more needs to be done, especially when looking at future transportation planning, he said.
“You sort of have to [decide to] just go out there and risk it to want to commute every day in this town. Unless you're just commuting by urban trail and that’s just in isolated neighborhoods,” Heinsius said.
