Customer's always right? Not when maskless in Flagstaff

Smith and a few downtown Flagstaff business owners experiencing mask issues can only speculate that the problems arise from tourists. It’s not as if they ask offenders where they live before asking them to leave. But Smith has her theories.

“Our foot traffic this summer and fall has been largely out of town, so my assumption is that it’s out-of-town people doing this, but I don’t know for sure,” she said. “People in Flagstaff don’t realize this is a problem. They don’t know that in the store you walked into, an employee may have just been screamed at by someone for asking them to wear a mask. We had someone come in here and cough all over the store 10 minutes after we asked him to leave. It just kind of rattles people. It’s something other people are dealing with.”

What's covered?

Surrounding businesses have not been affected as much as Babbitt’s.

Raemy Winton, who works at the coffee shop Late for the Train, said nearly all the non-mask-wearers there tell her they have a doctor’s note exempting them from mask use for medical reasons.

“I just kind of take their word for it,” she said. “Generally, though, people are pretty good with it.”