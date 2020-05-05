Curbside hand sanitizer event to be held Friday, May 8

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Arizona businesses Phat Scooters, based in Tempe, and Scottsdale’s PurMD, will be selling gallons of hand sanitizer in Flagstaff on Friday at Vora Financial Group, 14 E. Birch Ave, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each gallon will cost $47, with $1 off preorders made online, with a limit of four gallons per family. Individuals will be able to drive up, place an order or pick up their preorder, while staying in their car. Individuals living within a six-mile radius of Vora Financial can have the hand sanitizer delivered. Preorders can be placed at WeGotYouCOVID.com. The hand sanitizer is produced by a family-owned whiskey distillery in Houston.

For each gallon purchased, $7 will be donated to Houston hospitals and residents, $2.50 for Arizona school districts, $2.50 for the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans Foundation, $1 for Feeding America and $1 to help food banks feed families across Arizona who are facing hunger during the COVID-19 crisis. Next week, the group will also be delivering gallons of hand sanitizer and other supplies to the Navajo Nation.