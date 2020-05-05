Arizona businesses Phat Scooters, based in Tempe, and Scottsdale’s PurMD, will be selling gallons of hand sanitizer in Flagstaff on Friday at Vora Financial Group, 14 E. Birch Ave, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Each gallon will cost $47, with $1 off preorders made online, with a limit of four gallons per family. Individuals will be able to drive up, place an order or pick up their preorder, while staying in their car. Individuals living within a six-mile radius of Vora Financial can have the hand sanitizer delivered. Preorders can be placed at WeGotYouCOVID.com. The hand sanitizer is produced by a family-owned whiskey distillery in Houston.
For each gallon purchased, $7 will be donated to Houston hospitals and residents, $2.50 for Arizona school districts, $2.50 for the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans Foundation, $1 for Feeding America and $1 to help food banks feed families across Arizona who are facing hunger during the COVID-19 crisis. Next week, the group will also be delivering gallons of hand sanitizer and other supplies to the Navajo Nation.
In this Series
A collection of the Daily Sun's coronavirus coverage
-
-
Curbside hand sanitizer event to be held Friday, May 8
-
Coconino County Elections urges voters to request early ballots
- 186 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.