Curbside hand sanitizer event to be held Friday, May 8
Arizona businesses Phat Scooters, based in Tempe, and Scottsdale’s PurMD, will be selling gallons of hand sanitizer in Flagstaff on Friday at Vora Financial Group, 14 E. Birch Ave, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each gallon will cost $47, with $1 off preorders made online, with a limit of four gallons per family. Individuals will be able to drive up, place an order or pick up their preorder, while staying in their car. Individuals living within a six-mile radius of Vora Financial can have the hand sanitizer delivered. Preorders can be placed at WeGotYouCOVID.com. The hand sanitizer is produced by a family-owned whiskey distillery in Houston.

For each gallon purchased, $7 will be donated to Houston hospitals and residents, $2.50 for Arizona school districts, $2.50 for the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans Foundation, $1 for Feeding America and $1 to help food banks feed families across Arizona who are facing hunger during the COVID-19 crisis. Next week, the group will also be delivering gallons of hand sanitizer and other supplies to the Navajo Nation.

