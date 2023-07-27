Local artist Eric Kruse is partnering with Culture Connection AZ, a nonprofit organization located in downtown Flagstaff and dedicated to connecting people of different cultures, backgrounds and lived experiences, to present The Faces of Flagstaff. The exhibition will feature community leaders and those who have shaped Flagstaff through their commitment to making a positive impact in our community.

When asked about his inspiration, Kruse said, "The idea for Faces of Flagstaff sprang forth from my desire to immerse myself in the rich tapestry of local personalities. Through my hand carved wooden art portraits, I aim to honor and celebrate these extraordinary individuals."

Culture Connection AZ’s Executive Director Audra Travelbee said, “I was so excited when Eric approached me and shared his idea for this exhibition. It matches perfectly with our organization’s mission to uplift the community through meaningful connection. There are so many 'unsung heroes' who dedicate countless hours to making Flagstaff a great place, and we hope to honor that work through this exhibition.”

The Faces of Flagstaff will open with a reception on July 28th and will be viewable through the end of August during regular business hours at the Historic Ice House, located at 201 E Birch Ave in downtown Flagstaff. The exhibition will feature 18 honorees, including artist Shonto Begay, photographer Jake Bacon and former Flagstaff mayor Coral Evans.

The opening reception will take place Friday, July 28th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Culture Connection AZ at The Historic Ice House, 201 E Birch Ave, in downtown Flagstaff. The event will feature live music from 69 Hippies, beverages from Mother Road Brewery, and food from Pita Jungle. Entrance is free, with a $10 suggested donation. All proceeds go to supporting Culture Connection AZ’s efforts to continue providing opportunities to local artists and other members of the community.