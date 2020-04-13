Cromer Stadium to recognize high school seniors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Coconino High School will recognize all Flagstaff all senior high school students beginning Monday, April 13. Every night at 8:20 p.m. for the next 20 days, the lights at Cromer Field at CHS will be turned on for twenty minutes.

The practice of turning on stadium lights to honor the Class of 2020 is a national movement for high schools to recognize students. The recognition begins at 20:20 military time each night to honor all Northern Arizona seniors in the 2020 graduating class. CHS will be the sole location in Flagstaff for this event to ensure compliance with community lighting practices.

“We want a way to recognize our seniors while still following CDC recommended social distancing practices,” CHS Principal Stacie Zanzucchi said in a media release. “This is a special time for seniors and we hope that this demonstrates our ongoing commitment to ensure they are recognized for all of their hard work and celebrated for the journey that is still ahead.”

Current prom and graduation planned ceremonies for all Flagstaff Unified School District high schools are currently on hold due to COVID-19 mitigation practices. The district intends to hold these events at later dates. For continuing updates, visit www.fusd1.org.