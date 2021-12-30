Crimes and Courts Year in Review: Continued focus on policing, Bike Party accident rocks Flagstaff

Policing in Flagstaff continued to evolve in 2021 after the 2020 reckoning spurred by the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. City officials and department leaders advocated for transparency and pushed for systemic changes.

The year also saw its share of major crimes, including a high-profile murder trial and the fatal Flag Bike Party accident that rocked the community.

Here are some of the biggest stories of 2021:

FPD starts monthly reports

The Flagstaff Police Department began posting monthly crime statistics in January.

The reports, which were shared on the City of Flagstaff website, provided details about incidents that occurred during the previous month, including burglary, assault, arson, sexual offenses and more. It also provided a comparison with averages on the year to date. It also included reports on traffic incidents, patrol operations and calls for service.

Department officials said publishing the data increases transparency, assists with prevention and helps identify any developing trends.

However, the department stopped uploading additional reports after June, seemingly without any explanation.

New FPD chief

Dan Musselman was officially sworn in as chief of the Flagstaff Police Department in early 2021.

The department veteran held the position as the interim chief since June 2020 when former Chief Kevin Treadway retired. He was ultimately selected out of 35 candidates.

Musselman has worked for FPD since 1995 and served as a deputy police chief since 2021. He was raised in Phoenix and graduated from Northern Arizona University.

The incoming chief told the Arizona Daily Sun in January that he plans to continue his predecessor’s commitment to running an “ethical and competent department” with a renewed focus on transparency.

As he entered the position, Musselman said he was keenly aware of the key issues facing the department, including attracting quality personnel, the rising costs of policing technology and increasing efficiency within the department.

Former candidate sentenced for forgery

Victor Varela was sentenced to two years of probation for forging hundreds of signatures in hopes of appearing on the August 2020 primary ballot for Flagstaff mayor.

Valera was initially charged with 12 separate counts but ultimately pleaded guilty to a single charge as part of a plea deal in April.

He admitted to the Arizona Daily Sun last year that he had knowingly submitted the fraudulent signatures. The falsified petition included more than 1,000 signatures, many including fake names and fake addresses. More than 700 of the addresses Varela used were not registered with the city’s mapping system, according to analysis by the Daily Sun.

Varela alleged the COVID-19 restrictions had prevented him from gathering the needed signatures for the petition.

Two teachers accused of sex crimes

Two Flagstaff High School teachers were accused of committing sex crimes in 2021.

Walter Halaberda, a former FHS English instructor, allegedly touched himself inappropriately during a Zoom class with students in January. A recording of the incident later spread on social media, and Halaberda resigned shortly after in May.

Then, former FHS business instructor Gregory Contreras was charged with one felony count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation in July after an underage student reportedly told school administrators he sent lewd messages to them over social media. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Contreras voluntarily surrendered all of his Arizona teaching certificates in April.

Tow truck driver arrested in connection with Flag Bike Party accident

A tow truck driver struck multiple cyclists during a bike safety ride in May, injuring several riders and killing 29-year-old Joanna “Jo” Wheaton.

Police say the driver -- identified as 58-year-old Normand Cloutier of California -- ran the red light as the bicyclists were crossing the intersection of Butler Avenue and Beaver Street. Authorities said the traffic signal for the bicyclists had already turned green as they started to cross.

Cloutier was charged with causing a death by a moving violation. The accident reverberated throughout the Flagstaff community, renewing an ongoing push from locals to improve bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure and sparking conversations among elected officials on improving safety.

Cloutier was later indicted by a Coconino County Superior Court grand jury in October on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators said they found hundreds of images depicting child pornography on his phone during the investigation.

Both cases are still ongoing.

Cottonwood man charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol breach

A Cottonwood man was charged with allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 breaching of the U.S. Capitol while in costume.

Federal prosecutors allege that 48-year-old Nathan Wayne Entrekin felt called by then-President Donald Trump to drive more than 2,200 miles to attend the attack in Washington, D.C. He used his cellphone to document videos of the riot for his mother, according to federal court documents.

He said in the video he was dressed as Captain Moroni, a military commander in the Book of Mormon who raised armies to fight for freedom, court documents detailed. Officials said his costume was identical to that of a “Roman gladiator” costume.

Entrekin was arrested in Cottonwood in July and charged with two misdemeanors in connection with the incident. He was later released into the custody of his mother as the case proceeded through federal court.

City adopts alternative response model

The Flagstaff City Council approved a $2.5 million contract with Terros Health to deploy a mobile alternative response unit.

The move mirrors one taken by dozens of agencies across the country as cities seek to reduce the number of non-crime-related calls -- such as public intoxication, behavioral crisis and mental health -- handled by police departments and instead connect individuals with resources more equipped to handle those calls.

The mobile response unit is expected to reduce the number of calls handled by Flagstaff fire and police departments by 5-10%.

But service providers said during a September town hall that the city’s plan needs clearer direction and more input from local experts, along with a greater emphasis on housing solutions.

City officials said the unit is expected to launch in early 2022.

Doney Park man convicted in stabbing of wife

Timothy Duran of Doney Park was convicted of killing his wife in front of his children following a brief trial in October.

Duran, 41, stabbed his wife, 35-year-old Crystal Morgan, using a screwdriver and carving fork in March 2019. She was found dead on a neighbor’s lawn minutes after calling 911 for help.

The defense didn’t argue that Duran was innocent, but instead that the killing was not premeditated.

A jury found Duran guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and a slew of other charges after less than two hours of deliberation.

Duran now faces life in prison. He’s being held in the Coconino County Detention Facility without bail until his Jan. 6 sentencing.

Mark Gooch convicted in teacher's killing

A jury found 22-year-old Mark Gooch guilty of the kidnapping and killing of Sasha Krause following a high-profile trial.

Coconino County Superior Court jury deliberated for less than six hours over two days before returning the guilty verdict against the former U.S. Airforce airman. He was stationed at the Luke Air Force Base before his arrest.

Prosecutors said Gooch traveled more than seven hours to kidnap 27-year-old Krause from her Mennonite community in Farmington, New Mexico. Her body was found by a camper in search of firewood a month later in the Sunset Volcano Crater National Monument area.

However, Gooch’s attorney, Bruce Griffen, argued that little forensic evidence tied Gooch to Krause. He was ultimately tied to the crime using cellphone and financial records in addition to surveillance footage.

His sentencing is set for Jan. 19. Gooch faces up to life in prison.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at bburkitt@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @breeburkitt.

