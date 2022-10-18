Zombie Smoke Shop contends with criminal damage, burglary

Flagstaff police were dispatched early Thursday to a downtown shop that's been dealing with incidents of criminal damage and burglary after a suspect threw a brick through the establishment's door and proceeded to break in.

No one was inside the Zombie Smoke Shop, located on N. LeRoux Street, when the break-in happened. Police were dispatched to the shop at 6 a.m.

When an officer with the Flagstaff Police Department arrived on the scene, they worked with an employee to determine what was taken. It was reported that 100 lighters, 120 cigarette packs, 20 butane lighter cans, two knives, six stun guns, one set of handcuffs and $260 in cash were stolen.

Investigators estimate the suspect, a white man, was inside Zombie Smoke Shop for about five minutes before leaving via the alley toward Aspen Avenue.

Surveillance footage captured the man inside the store, and he appeared to carry a duffel bag into the shop that he filled with the stolen merchandise and cash. Investigators said they viewed surveillance footage from a business across the street and saw the suspect ride up to the scene on an electric bicycle. He was wearing a black hoodie and camouflage pants, and in the security camera footage his face appears to have been covered.

No arrests have been made yet, and police are still investigating.

This has been a season of hard knocks for Zombie Smoke Shop. On Sept. 6, a suspect broke a window at the location after attacking two passersby with a crystal described to police as being about the size of an eight ball. The suspect was taken into custody and identified as Mallory Killgore.

According to police reports, the damage to the smoke shop in relation to Killgore alone amounted to about $6,000.

According to police reports Killgore might have also caused a disturbance inside the Residence Inn on N. Humphreys Street, allegedly breaking windows inside that business as well.

The two smoke shop incidents are unrelated.

Detectives are asking anyone with information tied to the Thursday break-in to call Flagstaff Police Detective Scott Neuburger at (928) 679-4091.