Wrong-way driver arrested in Flagstaff, now facing DUI and child endangerment charges

Veronica Ramirez-Godinez is facing charges for aggravated DUI, six counts of child endangerment, child abuse, driving with an open container, and obstruction of a thoroughfare. She was arrested Monday night after Coconino County Sheriff's Deputies received multiple calls about a wrong-way driver on I-17 northbound.

Officers said Ramirez-Godinez matched descriptions from callers reporting the traffic hazard. She was eventually arrested after her car was found parked in the middle of the road in Kachina Village.

Deputies searched the vehicle, which was stopped on Tovar Trail. According to CCSO, she had an open container in her vehicle and a passenger under the age of 15 in the car.