 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Wrong-way driver arrested in Flagstaff, now facing DUI and child endangerment charges

  • 0
DUI
James Palinsad/Flickr

Veronica Ramirez-Godinez is facing charges for aggravated DUI, six counts of child endangerment, child abuse, driving with an open container, and obstruction of a thoroughfare. She was arrested Monday night after Coconino County Sheriff's Deputies received multiple calls about a wrong-way driver on I-17 northbound.

Officers said Ramirez-Godinez matched descriptions from callers reporting the traffic hazard. She was eventually arrested after her car was found parked in the middle of the road in Kachina Village. 

Deputies searched the vehicle, which was stopped on Tovar Trail. According to CCSO, she had an open container in her vehicle and a passenger under the age of 15 in the car.

Sierra Ferguson can be reached at sierra.ferguson@lee.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden signs $740 billion health, climate, tax ‘Inflation Reduction Act’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)