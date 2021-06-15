Woman charged with second-degree murder in Flagstaff pleads not guilty

Ashley Martin, 36, pleaded not guilty to shooting and killing a man in the wooded area near a Flagstaff Walmart last month.
Martin entered the plea during her June 1 arraignment in the Coconino Superior Court and was charged by a grand jury with one count of second-degree murder, a class 1 felony.
According to police records, it was around 2 a.m. on May 13 when Martin approached a group of Walmart employees and stated she had shot someone and needed to borrow a phone to call the police.
Officers arrived at the Walmart parking lot and located the body of 41-year-old Travis Nelson at a nearby urban trail. Martin reportedly told responding officers that an altercation with Nelson resulted in the shooting.
Ryan Stevens, Martin's defense attorney, said they will argue Martin acted in self defense.
Dressed in all-black with holstered knives
Records show that Martin was dressed in all-black except for a large purple robe when approached by police.
“She was also wearing a large belt with multiple knives holstered,” an officer reported.
Martin’s unusual attire was noted by both officers and witnesses who encountered Martin on the night of the shooting. Evidence recovered by police included a large filet knife, three small letter openers and multiple knives attached to the leather belt.
Authorities also collected a Rugar .380 from Martin, in addition to an extra magazine and a box of ammunition.
Records indicate Nelson approached Martin, who was sitting on the urban trail and asked him to stay back because she had a gun. Nelson reached behind his back and said he had a gun as well.
Martin reportedly felt Nelson was a threat.
Martin told an officer she believes her spirit sent Nelson to hurt her, according to the probable cause statement. She also reportedly told an officer she is “Mary the mother of Jesus and her kids are also Adam and Eve.”
The probable cause statement indicates Nelson attempted to grab the gun out of Martin’s hands, but she eventually freed herself and was walking away when the man began following her. Authorities allege Martin then turned around and fired two shots, striking Nelson in the chest.
After Nelson fell to the ground, Martin returned to the entrance, reloaded the weapon, and waited five to 10 minutes to make sure Nelson was not still following her, authorities said.
Officers would eventually pronounce Nelson dead at the scene, recovering two spent shell casings near the body.
After the shooting, Walmart employees reported to authorities they did not hear the gunshots and were standing outside the retail store on a break when Martin approached them. The police report shows they ran towards the store’s entrance and told a manager, who then called 911.