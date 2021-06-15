Woman charged with second-degree murder in Flagstaff pleads not guilty

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities also collected a Rugar .380 from Martin, in addition to an extra magazine and a box of ammunition.

Records indicate Nelson approached Martin, who was sitting on the urban trail and asked him to stay back because she had a gun. Nelson reached behind his back and said he had a gun as well.

Martin reportedly felt Nelson was a threat.

Martin told an officer she believes her spirit sent Nelson to hurt her, according to the probable cause statement. She also reportedly told an officer she is “Mary the mother of Jesus and her kids are also Adam and Eve.”

The probable cause statement indicates Nelson attempted to grab the gun out of Martin’s hands, but she eventually freed herself and was walking away when the man began following her. Authorities allege Martin then turned around and fired two shots, striking Nelson in the chest.

After Nelson fell to the ground, Martin returned to the entrance, reloaded the weapon, and waited five to 10 minutes to make sure Nelson was not still following her, authorities said.

Officers would eventually pronounce Nelson dead at the scene, recovering two spent shell casings near the body.