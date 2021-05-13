Woman arrested after telling police she fatally shot a man near Flagstaff Walmart

A woman was arrested after telling police she fatally shot a man near the Woodlands Village Walmart in Flagstaff early Thursday morning.

Police identified 41-year-old Travis Nelson as the victim of the fatal shooting.

The Flagstaff Police Department received a call from the Walmart at approximately 2 a.m. after police officials said 36-year-old Ashley Martin entered the store and asked employees to call the police.

Upon police arrival, Martin led officers to a nearby urban trail between the Walmart and Beulah Boulevard, and told police she had been involved in an altercation with a man that ended with the shooting, police officials said.

Police officials said a handgun was recovered in connection to the incident.

It does not appear that Martin and Nelson had a relationship prior to the altercation, although details of a potential relationship are still unknown and an investigation is ongoing, police officials said.

Martin was taken to the Flagstaff Police Department for questioning and was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility.

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate, according to the department. The police department declined to release further information on a motive due to the ongoing investigation.

