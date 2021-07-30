Winslow man pleads not guilty in Forest Lakes campground killing

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When detectives interviewed Lapointe, he stated that Brandon Franklin had started pushing and assaulting Simone Franklin at the campsite, according to court documents. He said three men he believed were trying to kill him arrived at the campsite, and that he was chased into the woods by a man with a bow.

Lapointe told detectives that when he returned to the campsite, he witnessed Simone Franklin hogtied and Brandon Franklin kicking her. He claimed to have punched Brandon Franklin in self-defense.

Deputies said Brandon Franklin was found lying face up with blunt force trauma to his face. He died at the campsite from his injuries, according to court documents.

Neighboring campers on the scene gave accounts of what happened, according to court documents. A total of four witnesses reported they had seen no more than three people at the campsite where the incident occurred.

During the night, witnesses said they heard yelling and a woman screaming. The witnesses specifically reported hearing punches and a woman yell, “Get off him, you’re going to kill him,” according to court documents.