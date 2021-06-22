Winslow man arrested for murder after camping altercation

One man died near the Forest Lakes camping area following an altercation with another man on Saturday, authorities say.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office arrested Winslow man Chad Lapointe, 27, for murder after sheriff’s deputies and the Arizona Department of Public Safety were called to the scene near the Mogollon Rim Visitor Center.

Authorities say Lapointe was with a woman in a white truck near the camping entrance when the two flagged down a deputy. They told authorities they had been camping with another man, Brandon Franklin, 27, who was later identified as the woman’s brother.

An investigation into the incident found that Lapointe and Franklin had an altercation that resulted in a fight near their camp site.

Franklin died on the scene from injuries sustained during the fight, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lapointe was taken into custody and booked into the Coconino County jail on the charge of second-degree homicide.

