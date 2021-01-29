Williams man sentenced to 25 years for killing his partner and her sister

A Williams man who shot and killed his partner and her sister was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday.

Gustavo Espino, 61, pleaded guilty to both counts of second-degree murder at the Coconino County Superior Court after reaching a plea agreement in late December. Judge Ted Reed sentenced Espino to consecutive 12-and-a-half-year prison sentences for each count of second-degree murder in accordance with the plea agreement.

The total sentence amounts to 25 years, mitigated by 458 days of time served in custody. Reed ruled that probation is not appropriate because of the nature of Espino’s crimes.

“What happened in this case is an absolute tragedy,” Espino’s public defender Kara Sagi said.

Espino lived with his partner, 70-year-old Elaine Fann, and her sister, Vivien Scheuerman, 65, in the Red Lake area of Williams on Pine Road.

The defense described a toxic relationship between Espino and Fann, and said the victim often directed racist remarks at Espino, who is Hispanic. Up until the night of the crime, Espino had let the racism “roll off his back,” according to the defense.