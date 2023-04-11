Robert Puga will serve 22 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young woman in Williams on New Year’s Eve in 2020.

The 32-year-old was convicted on March 3 in Coconino County Superior Court. The jury found Puga guilty of attacking a sleeping woman and attempting to force her to have oral sex with him.

Throughout Puga’s trial, few attempts were made to dispute the facts of the attack. Instead, the defense called a clinical psychologist to the witness stand. That psychologist testified Puga may have been suffering from a rare sleep condition called “sexsomnia.”

The expert witness, who also testified during the Jodi Arias trial, said he never conducted a sleep study to confirm a sexsomnia diagnosis for Puga. He also stated the defendant displayed attributes consistent with alcohol abuse and antisocial personality disorder.

In sentencing Puga on Friday, Judge Stacy Krueger considered the in-person statements of the victim in this case and another woman who said Puga assaulted her in 2008.

He was not convicted of sexual assault in connection with the 2008 incident, but Puga was found guilty of attempted kidnapping with sexual motivations in her case. That victim spoke to the judge and said at the time she did not feel believed. She said if Puga had been placed behind bars with a harsher sentence, he might not have been able to cause the current victim’s pain and trauma.

“Robert does not realize the emotional toll he has taken on me and [the other victim],” she said. “No one deserves what happened to us…it is time for Robbie to pay the price for his actions. The victims have been paying the price.”

Prior to Puga’s sentencing, the state brought evidence to Judge Krueger, demonstrating that he had five prior felony convictions. His crimes included attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, failure to register as a sex offender, theft of a credit card and trafficking in stolen property.

All of his prior convictions, and the fact that the 2020 assault occurred while Puga was on parole, weighed heavily against him, according to the judge.

A lectern was rolled out into the courtroom in order for Puga’s victim in this case to address the court. She had also testified at trial.

“I was sexually assaulted as I was sleeping. Over the years I have struggled emotionally and psychologically. Most of the time I believed I was going unhinged and losing control of my life,” the victim said. She said the process of bringing charges and testifying on her own behalf was the hardest thing she’d ever had to do. The process was made harder by COVID delays, she told the court.

Despite the delays, Prosecutor Jonathan Mosher said, he was impressed with the strength of the victims in telling their stories — stating that the victim who was assaulted in 2008 had been further victimized by the delay of actual justice in her case.

He emphasized Puga’s repeated behavior. Then, he recalled having seen the hands of the victims shaking in the courtroom, having seen firsthand the scope of their emotional wounds.

“I don’t lightly ask for a sentence of no less than 20 years,” Mosher said. “But how can I look at a third victim and say I did my job if I didn’t?”

Puga did not speak on his own behalf, but he did have family members in the courtroom.

In recognizing factors that might afford Puga a shorter sentence under the law, Judge Krueger said she only considered two things: the support of Puga’s family and his gainful employment.

On the night of the assault both Puga and the victim had been drinking, but the judge said, “His ability to recognize the wrongfulness of his actions was not impaired. I give impairment little to no weight.”

Krueger said she read Puga’s statement in connection with his case in 2008. “You indicated it was alcohol-related, dumb and immature,” she said. “In this case you said you ‘drank too much and made a dumb choice.’ I am surprised by what little regard you have for the profound harm you have caused in this case and frankly in the past as well.”

In addition to serving 22 years in prison, Puga will now have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. He also owes more than $1,250 in restitution and fees connected to this crime.

Before court adjourned, Krueger turned to the victims and said, “I hope you realize how strong you are. You are resilient.”

Then Puga, already fingerprinted, was committed to the custody of the Department of Corrections.