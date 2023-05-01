At 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, a sexual assault was reported to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, launching a search on the ground and in the air for the person responsible — but the suspect has evaded capture so far.

According to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson, Jon Paxton, the suspect took a 16-year-old girl on a UTV ride in the Cinder Hills OHV Recreational Area. When the girl returned to her family, she told them she had been sexually assaulted.

At that point, Paxton said, the family confronted the suspect, who fled on foot. Witnesses told CCSO they believe the suspect might have fled into the woods with a handgun, but deputies cannot confirm whether or not the suspect was armed.

A DPS Ranger Helicopter was called in Saturday to look for the suspect from the air, and according to Paxton, the search is ongoing.