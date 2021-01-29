‘We respond because it's our duty’: Flagstaff police officer shares COVID-19 experience

Avoiding contact is not always a simple task, however, when an incident requires the use of physical force.

One troubling experience faced by officers is the waiting period between an exposure and the opportunity to wipe clean, creating a situation that is unavoidably stressful. At times, it becomes difficult or impossible for an officer to stop and sanitize their hands, face and equipment while making an arrest.

“It can get nerve-wracking. I’m thinking, ‘Oh, shoot, I can't get this off me,’” Hyde said.

The man who spit on her was never charged with an offense, Hyde said, and “amazingly” she did not contract the virus from the interaction. In order for the man to be charged, Hyde would have had to prove he did it with intent -- which was difficult as she had her back turned when it happened. He also did not make any verbal threats.

“I didn't charge him with it just because it did not necessarily appear that he did it on purpose.” Hyde said. “As opposed to someone, you know, who stands up purposely with their fist in your face and says, ‘I hope you get COVID,’ or something like that. That would be a different situation.”

Requesting backup