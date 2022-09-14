 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch Now: One dead after US Marshals involved in shooting behind Sunnyside skate park

  • 0

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting behind the Coconino Skatepark, often called "The Basin," in East Flagstaff.

Izabel Street was closed from Sixth Avenue to Colanthe Avenue, following the fatal incident.

Police tape marked off the scene and Flagstaff police officers and civilian aides redirected traffic following the incident, which occurred after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police sources.

The Arizona Daily Sun has learned no officers with the Flagstaff Police Department were directly involved in the incident despite their presence at the scene. Officers on scene confirmed that the U.S. Marshals Service was involved, and the investigation would be taken over by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. 

Law enforcement officials advised the public to steer clear of the area from the skate park to the Sunnyside Community Garden. Officers on scene were clear that no one at the Wednesday night football game at Coconino High School was in any danger. Additionally, officers said the community center was also safe. 

People are also reading…

Behind yellow police tape, threaded through the black bars of the skate park gate and around a ponderosa pine tree, a bunker was placed to shield from view the body of the person involved.

Flagstaff police officers confirmed while at the scene that no peace officers were injured.

US Marshals

Witnesses are interviewed Wednesday afternoon during an investigation by U.S Marshals at the Cedar Crest apartments on Izabel Street after a man was shot in the area.

Residents in the apartment complex behind the skate park said they heard the gunshots. One woman said she thought it was a confetti popper, or the regular noise of children playing in the neighborhood.

Helen Taylor had stepped outside to smoke a cigarette when she saw two people running down Izabel Street.

“It scared me to death. I saw two people running," Taylor said. "It was horrible because I didn’t know what was happening. It was terrifying, and they got shot right there.”

FBI officers were on scene by 6 p.m. Wednesday and were investigating. According to Flagstaff Police Department public information officer Sgt. Odis Brockman, local law enforcement is waiting to learn more from federal authorities before a formal press release will be issued.

U.S. Marshals Service

Flagstaff police officers speak with each other Wednesday afternoon at the scene where a man was shot during an investigation by the U.S. Marshals Service on Izabel Street near the skate park.

Sierra Ferguson can be reached at sierra.ferguson@lee.net

0 Comments
1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq political tension: Fears there could be more violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)