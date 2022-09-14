Watch Now: One dead after US Marshals involved in shooting behind Sunnyside skate park

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting behind the Coconino Skatepark, often called "The Basin," in East Flagstaff.

Izabel Street was closed from Sixth Avenue to Colanthe Avenue, following the fatal incident.

Police tape marked off the scene and Flagstaff police officers and civilian aides redirected traffic following the incident, which occurred after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police sources.

The Arizona Daily Sun has learned no officers with the Flagstaff Police Department were directly involved in the incident despite their presence at the scene. Officers on scene confirmed that the U.S. Marshals Service was involved, and the investigation would be taken over by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Law enforcement officials advised the public to steer clear of the area from the skate park to the Sunnyside Community Garden. Officers on scene were clear that no one at the Wednesday night football game at Coconino High School was in any danger. Additionally, officers said the community center was also safe.

Behind yellow police tape, threaded through the black bars of the skate park gate and around a ponderosa pine tree, a bunker was placed to shield from view the body of the person involved.

Flagstaff police officers confirmed while at the scene that no peace officers were injured.

Residents in the apartment complex behind the skate park said they heard the gunshots. One woman said she thought it was a confetti popper, or the regular noise of children playing in the neighborhood.

Helen Taylor had stepped outside to smoke a cigarette when she saw two people running down Izabel Street.

“It scared me to death. I saw two people running," Taylor said. "It was horrible because I didn’t know what was happening. It was terrifying, and they got shot right there.”

FBI officers were on scene by 6 p.m. Wednesday and were investigating. According to Flagstaff Police Department public information officer Sgt. Odis Brockman, local law enforcement is waiting to learn more from federal authorities before a formal press release will be issued.