Watch Now: Firefighters battle residential fire in Sunnyside neighborhood

A single-story residence in the Sunnyside neighborhood caught fire early Saturday morning.

More than 12 firefighters responded to the scene to battle the blaze, which lasted more than three hours, authorities said. The occupants of the home had all successfully evacuated by the time firefighters arrived.

An aggressive attack from first arriving firefighters stopped the spread of the fire from making the home a total loss. Authorities said the firefighting efforts aimed to conserve both the property and prevent further damage to the homeowner’s belongings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters stretched an attack line for fire control, performed a rapid search of the home for additional threats and fire extension, and secured utilities.

In total, the FFD dispatched two engines, one rescue unit and one battalion chief. The FFD later called for an additional battalion chief from Summit Fire and Medical, along with two engines and a quint fire truck.

An estimated damage cost has not yet been compiled and a fire investigation is underway, according to the Flagstaff Fire Department.

“As usual, we would like to thank Highlands Fire Department, Summit Fire and Medical Department, and Guardian Medical Transport, who provide backup, support and coverage while we have units otherwise committed,” according to a FFD media release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0