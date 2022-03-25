Ware claims self-defense in downtown Flagstaff shooting

The 26-year-old Flagstaff man arrested for allegedly shooting another man in downtown Flagstaff on Sunday says it was self-defense, according to court records.

Treysean Ware was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder Sunday after police say he admitted to shooting and killing 26-year-old Frankie James Jackson outside Collins Irish Pub & Grill near Leroux Street and Route 66.

He's also facing charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon, in addition to drug and paraphernalia possession.

A probable cause statement filed in the Flagstaff Justice Court recounts how a night at the bar turned deadly. Court documents said Ware and Jackson had prior "family drama" and that it came to a head when they ran into each other at the bar shortly after midnight.

Witness stories differ, but police documents detail how someone -- either Ware or a family member of Jackson -- "shoulder checked" the other before "exchanging words." A witness told investigators Ware later insinuated he was carrying a gun in his waistband and wanted to fight.

Ware then either left Collins voluntarily or was removed by a bouncer, according to court documents. He told investigators he was hit by a glass bottle as he walked toward the door before heading outside. According to Ware, he then headed back inside and was met with multiple threatening statements from Jackson before going back outside.

One witness told investigators Ware continued to insinuate he wanted to fight from outside, records say. The witness tried to tell the bouncer, but she was kicked out of the bar along with Jackson and the rest of the group.

Jackson and Ware soon encountered each other again in the street outside the bar and a fight broke out. Ware claimed one of Jackson's friends knocked out one of his friends, while other witnesses say they saw both groups engaging in the fight. Ware told investigators Jackson then struck him in the face and threw him to the ground, police documents say. He then thought Jackson was coming toward him while reaching into his pocket, but he wasn't sure if he had a gun.

"He told Frankie to stop and leave him alone where Frankie kept coming," investigators wrote in the probable cause statement. "Treysean drew his Glock handgun from his waistband, racked it and shot Frankie one or two times from a distance of 5-6 feet."

A bouncer then ordered Ware to drop the gun and he did before trying to run, police said. Another man pinned Ware to a wall until police took him into custody.

Jackson was taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center, where he later died.

Ware admitted to the shooting to police, court records say.

He made multiple comments on the way to the police station indicating he shot Jackson in self-defense, including "They knocked out my friends and said they had knives" and "I know I wasn't in the right, but at the same time I had no other choice."

Ryan Stevens, attorney for Ware, said the initial defense investigation has already "unearthed compelling evidence" that he acted in self-defense.

"This is a complicated and tragic case, and we are going to diligently investigate and review all of the evidence before making any final conclusions or legal decisions," Stevens told the Arizona Daily Sun.

He added that they will be filing a notice of self-defense and disclosure in the "near future."

Under Arizona law, "a person is justified in threatening or using physical force against another when there is a reasonable belief that it is necessary to protect themselves against the other person's attempted or actual use of unlawful physical force." However, it must be considered "reasonable," the attack can't be provoked and it can't be based on verbal provocations alone.

Filing the disclosure puts the burden on prosecutors to prove that the defendant wasn't justified in using deadly force in self-defense.

Ware later told investigators he didn't know if any of them were armed and hadn't seen any weapons other than another person in the group carrying a knife. A second gun was later found outside the bar. Investigators, however, said it was likely carried by Ware's friend and knocked loose during the fight.

This marked the second shooting in downtown Flagstaff so far this year. Flagstaff resident Craig Asplund was arrested in February after police say he shot another man on the corner of San Francisco Street and Route 66 around 1 a.m. The victim survived.

Asplund is facing multiple charges in Coconino County Superior Court in connection with the shooting, including second-degree murder, two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and firing a weapon inside city limits.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

