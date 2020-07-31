Video provides glimpse of man waving firearm during protest in Flagstaff

The minor was charged with felony criminal damage.

“I don’t know about the juvenile, but we do know that Tolthe was booked into jail for being a non-violent protester. He did not put anyone’s life or safety at risk,” Stallings said. “We have Kleinhenz, who, not to say it again and again, was drunkenly waving a gun around in an intersection and was not put in jail. That seems clearly unfair.”

Police said Wednesday they were unable to determine how Kleinhenz had used his weapon at the protest, citing a lack of evidence and public cooperation. Now investigators are trying to track down the unedited video to include the video footage in their investigation, according to Charles Hernandez, spokesman for the Flagstaff Police Department.

"That’s why we put out a call for action in the media release, for those who were witnesses with additional info to provide. We‘d like that brought to us to include in the investigation and to put forth a complete investigation," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said because the video is edited with a silhouette at the end, investigators would like to view the full unedited video before taking any more steps in the investigation.