Vaccine arrives in Coconino County jail, met with reluctance

Figueroa said 40% of vaccinated inmates had complaints of mild side effects, while the other 60% reported none.

Inmates are provided information about the vaccine’s health effects prior to making an appointment, which is available upon request. Inmates who have refused a vaccination are not exempt from requesting an appointment later.

In the year since Arizona’s first recorded case in January 2020, 180 inmates and 35 detention staff members have tested positive at the facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

Figueroa said that of the infected inmates, two have required medical treatment outside of the facility’s healthcare service and there have been no virus-related deaths in the facility.

The detention facility books close to 10,000 individuals annually, but that number has dropped significantly during the pandemic, Figueroa said. In 2020, a total of 7,633 individuals were booked into detention facilities in Flagstaff and Page.

The size of the detention center’s inmate population “is a huge factor” in the facility’s ability to mitigate the spread, Figueroa said. During periods with more arrests, and subsequently more inmates booked into the jail, it becomes difficult to quarantine individuals.