Vaccine arrives in Coconino County jail, met with reluctance

Inmates in Coconino County can now receive a COVID-19 vaccination if they choose, though jail officials are reporting a refusal rate close to 75%.
The detention facility's medical unit currently only offers vaccinations to inmates, but jail staff may be considered for leftover doses going forward.
Correctional and detention officers -- who qualify in the state's Phase 1b vaccination group -- have had the option to receive a vaccination in the county since January. Some staff have been reluctant, jail officials say.
The Coconino County jail’s medical unit completed training required by the Arizona Department of Health Service last week, certifying medical staff to immediately begin administering vaccines, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
To date, the Flagstaff detention facility has administered 49 doses of the Moderna vaccine. On Thursday, the detention facility received 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination, which only requires a single dose, jail officials said.
“[Jonhson & Johnson] will be more beneficial for our inmate population since many may not be in our facility when it is time for the Moderna second vaccination,” Detention Commander Matthew Figueroa said.
Inmates who have received a vaccination will be monitored for adverse health reactions following guidelines recommended by drug manufacturers and the Center for Disease Control, according to the sheriff’s office.
Figueroa said 40% of vaccinated inmates had complaints of mild side effects, while the other 60% reported none.
Inmates are provided information about the vaccine’s health effects prior to making an appointment, which is available upon request. Inmates who have refused a vaccination are not exempt from requesting an appointment later.
In the year since Arizona’s first recorded case in January 2020, 180 inmates and 35 detention staff members have tested positive at the facility, according to the sheriff’s office.
Figueroa said that of the infected inmates, two have required medical treatment outside of the facility’s healthcare service and there have been no virus-related deaths in the facility.
The detention facility books close to 10,000 individuals annually, but that number has dropped significantly during the pandemic, Figueroa said. In 2020, a total of 7,633 individuals were booked into detention facilities in Flagstaff and Page.
The size of the detention center’s inmate population “is a huge factor” in the facility’s ability to mitigate the spread, Figueroa said. During periods with more arrests, and subsequently more inmates booked into the jail, it becomes difficult to quarantine individuals.
During the pandemic the daily population at the detention facility has fallen from an average of about 450 inmates to 250, Figueroa said, although this number can vary substantially depending on the day.
High housing density means all inmates are deemed “high risk” for infection, though the detention facility decided to offer vaccines to those with health concerns first. The sheriff’s office listed hepatitis, IV drug use, alcohol abuse, hypertension, diabetes, asthma, COPD, HIV and homelessness as determining factors.
“We want to protect the people that have the highest risk of complications. So that's why we chose the high-risk groups first, even though everybody in the jail is high-risk,” CCSO nursing supervisor Lisa Hirsch said.
After inmates with health concerns have been vaccinated, sheriff's officials said, vaccinations will be offered to the remaining population at the facility. New individuals booked into the detention center will be offered the vaccine after completing a required quarantine period and testing negative for COVID-19.
Hirsch said they have been offering vaccines to inmates on a bi-weekly basis -- which to date has resulted in a 75% refusal rate.
Still, Hirsch continues to offer appointments in case an inmate has changed their mind, saying that she will continue “daily conversations” about the risks and benefits of being vaccinated.
Inmates are being offered vaccines not only for their own safety, Hirsch said, but to lower the risk of the detention center’s staff being exposed.
“There'll be a couple of people that accept, and then they have a sore arm, a few of them have body aches. That information spreads around the jail real quick. Nobody wants to get sick, but then we talk about the benefits, and my hope is that we could get everybody vaccinated,” Hirsch said
The Coconino County Detention Facility requires that all new inmates are isolated for 14 days upon arrival. After the two-week period, inmates will be tested for the virus and placed in the general inmate population if the results are negative, according to the sheriff’s office. A positive result will send inmates to the facility’s medical unit to receive treatment.
Inmates who received the first Moderna dose prior to incarceration will be offered the second while in custody. Inmates who had previously been administered a first-dose vaccine that was not manufactured by Moderna, such as Pfizer, will have to wait, however.
The detention facility is recording all vaccinations into the statewide database hosted by the Arizona State Immunization Information System, according to the sheriff’s office.