The guide of an illegal Grand Canyon pack rafting trip has been banned from all national parks and federal recreation sites for two years and fined after pleading guilty, officials with Grand Canyon National Park announced.

Samuel Edwards of Washington, Utah led one other person on a pack raft trip without a permit, hiking in and putting onto the Colorado River at Boat Beach on September 27, 2020, according to court documents. Edwards then traveled about 100 river miles to Whitmore Wash, taking out on October 12.

Edwards pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges on May 15. The incident was his second conviction for leading an illegal packrafting trip at Grand Canyon National Park.

In addition to being banned from national parks, national monuments and federal recreation areas, Edwards was also ordered to pay a $2,500 fine by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Packrafting, or River Assisted Backcountry Travel (RABT), differs from traditional river rafting in that it is utilizing the river for short distances in order to access another route or trail. Hikers typically will have a backcountry permit and use the river to connect portions of their itinerary via the Colorado River.

A backcountry permit with the specific RABT designation is required in order to lead or conduct a packrafting trip, park officials said.

And that permit is for good reason, park officials said -- unpermitted packrafting trips can lead to dangerous situations for participants, as the park has no knowledge of their whereabouts if something goes wrong.

In 2022, there were 338 SAR (Search And Rescue) incidents and 11 fatalities in Grand Canyon National Park.

Officials say by employing only legitimate and permitted guides, visitors can minimize both their own risk and the impact they have on the land.