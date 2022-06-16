Two dead, one injured in Flagstaff shooting

An apparent murder/suicide claimed two lives and left a third person with multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday night in Flagstaff.

At 9:39 p.m., Flagstaff police responded to a call of a trespass in progress at 1450 W. Kaibab Lane, according to a press release. When the first responding officer arrived, he could hear a woman screaming from inside the residence. Upon making entry, he discovered Tianna Guglielmo suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. The officer then found Ian Stutterheim, also with multiple gunshot injuries. Stutterheim later died from his injuries. Finally, the officer discovered that Kevin McManis was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Additional investigation revealed that Guglielmo and McManis were married but separated. Guglielmo recently moved into the address on Kaibab, while McManis was living in a separate residence. Sutterheim was Guglielmo’s friend and co-worker.

According to the release, McManis arrived at Guglielmo’s home, where he used a concrete block to force entry into the home. McManis shot Sutterheim, Guglielmo and then himself. There were no prior documented police contacts with Guglielmo or McManis.

Guglielmo is currently being treated for her injuries. Her condition is unknown.

The area near the incident is currently closed for investigation.

