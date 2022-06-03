Two dead in officer-involved 'gun battle' on Fort Apache Indian Reservation

A White Mountain Apache Police officer and unnamed suspect were fatally shot Thursday evening.

Adrian Lopez Sr., 35, was identified as the White Mountain Apache Police officer shot and killed Thursday night in the town of Whiteriver on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. He had only been with the department since January, according to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office. Prior to that he served as a federal Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer from March 2021 through December.

“There’s no possible way to try to outline the chaotic event that this was,” Chief Deputy Brian Swanty said at a news conference.

An altercation broke out after Lopez stopped a car driven by Kevin Dwight Nashio, 25, on East Fork Road near the downtown area, authorities said. Nashio, a resident of Whiteriver known to local police, shot Lopez, Swanty said.

Nashio then took the officer’s police vehicle and fled with White Mountain Apache Police officers in pursuit. Officers chased the suspect through rugged and remote areas of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation to the Hawley Lake area, over 40 miles away from Whiteriver. There, the officers and suspect engaged in a gun battle. Another officer was shot and wounded and the suspect was killed in the battle. The wounded officer was transported via helicopter to a hospital in the Phoenix area.

Personnel from multiple agencies assisted in the incident, including law enforcement officers from the White Mountain Apache Police Department, White Mountain Apache Game Rangers, San Carlos Apache Game Rangers, Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Apache County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The investigation will be led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Any further information relating to the investigation should be routed to the FBI Public Information Officer in Phoenix at (623) 466-1999, or phoenix-media@fbi.gov.

In a media release, the White Mountain Apache Tribe issued the following statement:

“The Tribe is indebted to our Police Department and EMS for their prompt and courageous response, and grateful for the assistance rendered by our neighboring jurisdictions. Our prayers, tonight, are with the families of those officers involved, and with all of our first responders.”

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com . The Associated Press contributed to this report.

