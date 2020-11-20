Truck passenger arrested for false bomb threat leading to county emergency alert, I-40 closure

Law enforcement agencies used Coconino County's Emergency Notification system for a police incident that closed down the westbound Interstate 40 5 miles east of Williams, causing miles of halted traffic on Friday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Coconino County Sheriff's Office assisted each other on the incident. DPS explained that a passenger in a truck on the interstate reported a bomb was in their vehicle. The allegation was soon proven false and the roads were reopened.

Jon Paxton, spokesman for the sheriff's office, said officials released the alert due to the serious nature of the threat.

"We wanted to give the public as much information and heads-up for a road closure as possible," Paxton said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Troopers first made a traffic stop after 11 a.m. on Friday on the interstate at milepost 161. Bart Graves, spokesman for DPS, said the passenger indicated he might have had a bomb in the truck.

"The subject made a lot of statements that seemed incoherent; however, out of an abundance of caution, troopers felt it necessary to close the highway while technicians checked out the vehicle," Graves said.