Tribal communities lack 'needed' federal judicial resources, Arizona judge says

“We’re essentially asking all of those individuals from northern Arizona to drive to Phoenix to serve on a federal trial,” Humetewa said.

The travel could mean misrepresentation in federal court cases. Humetewa explained that many cases consisting of both Native American victims and defendants proceed without any Native American representation in the jury.

Humetewa said she has witnessed a new trend of crime on tribal lands since she was appointed to the district court bench in 2019, including the distribution of controlled substances and firearms offenses. She said crimes that have historically affected metropolitan areas are “no longer unusual” in tribal communities.

“The focus on increasing access to the courts for rural tribal communities is the right one,” Stanton said. “We need a permanent federal district judge in Flagstaff to handle the caseload that originates from Indian Country in northern Arizona.”

Stanton said if not for the pandemic, he would have pushed for a congressional hearing in support of judicial resources last year.