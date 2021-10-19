Trial for Doney Park murder suspect begins with daughter’s testimony

The daughter testified Tuesday about that same evening, saying that hours before the attack she received a call from her father and answered on speaker phone. She said her mother grew concerned and called the police after hearing Duran tell the 11-year-old to “get a rope and hang [herself].”

Duran showed up at the family home the next morning around 7 a.m. and knocked on the front door, according to the daughter’s testimony. When the family went to answer the door, Duran “crashed” through the back window.

The daughter said a fight broke out between her parents, and she attempted to throw items from around the house to stop Duran.

She claimed in front of the jury that she had witnessed Duran grab a screwdriver resting on the kitchen counter -- allegedly the same screwdriver used to change the locks -- and stab her mother in the stomach.

The prosecution alleges Duran eventually reached for a knife holder in the kitchen and grabbed a carving fork that he used to then continue stabbing Morgan multiple times.

The prosecution said Morgan’s wounds were matched to the carving fork by Coconino County medical examiner Larry Czarnecki. Czarnecki attributed Morgan’s death to “multiple sharp-force injuries,” the prosecution added.