Trial date set for family charged with murder of 6-year-old boy

Three family members who allegedly killed a 6-year-old boy last year will undergo trial in August 2022, Coconino Superior Court Judge Ted Reed ruled.
The mother, father and grandmother were originally charged with murder and child abuse after telling police they “disciplined” a 6-year-old boy by keeping him and his brother in a closet without access to food. The boy was found dead on March 2.
Assuming all three co-defendants move to trial concurrently, state prosecutors agreed that a four-week trial was a reasonable time span to determine the defendants’ guilt. But Judge Reed noted it was a possibility defendants are tried separately upon further litigation.
The trial date comes during a period in the Coconino Superior Court that has seen delays and complications in procedure due to the pandemic -- which has resulted in a congested court calendar. The three defendants were spaced out in a room on Friday as they attended the trial setting conference, which was held over a virtual conference call.
Attorneys will now have more than a year to conduct interviews and obtain information in preparation for the hearings. The defense said they anticipate calling for witness testimony.
“I do know that this is a complicated case that might require extensive preparation,” Judge Reed said.
Records released by the Flagstaff Police Department show further details about the case against grandmother Ann Marie Martinez, 50, and parents Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez, 26, and Anthony Archibeque-Martinez, 23.
Police found the boy on March 2, 2020 after emergency dispatchers received a call of an unresponsive child at Dos Pinos apartments off of East Cedar Avenue, officials said. Officers reported they attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful. An officer described the boy as cold to the touch and with a rigid body, records show.
“It was at this moment that I realized there was something very wrong, including a possible death,” the officer wrote in his report. The officer said he believed the boy had been dead for a few hours.
Ann Marie Martinez told officers the boy had only been unresponsive for a couple of minutes before she called police, and said the child had “gotten into” some caffeine or diet pills a few weeks ago when asked about his weight. The father and mother also alleged the boy had eaten a weight loss pill a few weeks ago, records show.
“Um, yes, um, I think my grandson passed away,” Ann Marie Martinez told dispatchers, according to the 911 call recording. She said the boy's tan skin color had not changed, and that he had "stuff" coming out of his mouth.
Although Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez said the boy had no previous medical history, Anthony Archibeque-Martinez said he had a urinary tract infection that kept him from gaining weight.
Police reports indicate an officer on the scene determined the boy appeared to be malnourished. The boys' grandmother said she was aware of the child’s poor condition and had disciplined the children when they stole food, police said.
In the days following the boy’s death, the Flagstaff community rallied to create memorials outside of the apartment complex -- leaving toys, notes and candles in memory of the young child. One individual left candy along with a note that read “If you are wanting, please take one as a reminder that it shouldn’t hurt to be a child.”