Trial date set for family charged with murder of 6-year-old boy

Records released by the Flagstaff Police Department show further details about the case against grandmother Ann Marie Martinez, 50, and parents Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez, 26, and Anthony Archibeque-Martinez, 23.

Police found the boy on March 2, 2020 after emergency dispatchers received a call of an unresponsive child at Dos Pinos apartments off of East Cedar Avenue, officials said. Officers reported they attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful. An officer described the boy as cold to the touch and with a rigid body, records show.

“It was at this moment that I realized there was something very wrong, including a possible death,” the officer wrote in his report. The officer said he believed the boy had been dead for a few hours.

Ann Marie Martinez told officers the boy had only been unresponsive for a couple of minutes before she called police, and said the child had “gotten into” some caffeine or diet pills a few weeks ago when asked about his weight. The father and mother also alleged the boy had eaten a weight loss pill a few weeks ago, records show.

“Um, yes, um, I think my grandson passed away,” Ann Marie Martinez told dispatchers, according to the 911 call recording. She said the boy's tan skin color had not changed, and that he had "stuff" coming out of his mouth.