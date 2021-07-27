Trial date set for Doney Park husband accused of stabbing wife to death

A man accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in Doney Park is scheduled to go to trial in October, a Coconino County Superior Court judge ruled.

The trial date for Timothy Duran, 38, comes after it was originally scheduled in July 2020, but had been delayed multiple times in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Duran remains in the custody of the Coconino County Detention Facility on a $2 million bond.

Court records indicate that Crystal Morgan, 35, called dispatchers in March of 2019 to report that Duran had stabbed her. Authorities say Morgan’s body was found in front of a neighbor’s home on East Gemini Drive with nearly two dozen stab wounds.

Duran was charged by a grand jury with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, child abuse, two counts of threatening or intimidating and two counts of aggravated assault. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, many of which are classified as domestic abuse.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a phone call the morning of the stabbing from Morgan, who said her husband was chasing her with a screwdriver. Deputies said that during the call, her line disconnected.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}