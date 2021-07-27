Trial date set for Doney Park husband accused of stabbing wife to death

A man accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in Doney Park is scheduled to go to trial in October, a Coconino County Superior Court judge ruled.
The trial date for Timothy Duran, 38, comes after it was originally scheduled in July 2020, but had been delayed multiple times in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Duran remains in the custody of the Coconino County Detention Facility on a $2 million bond.
Court records indicate that Crystal Morgan, 35, called dispatchers in March of 2019 to report that Duran had stabbed her. Authorities say Morgan’s body was found in front of a neighbor’s home on East Gemini Drive with nearly two dozen stab wounds.
Duran was charged by a grand jury with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, child abuse, two counts of threatening or intimidating and two counts of aggravated assault. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, many of which are classified as domestic abuse.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a phone call the morning of the stabbing from Morgan, who said her husband was chasing her with a screwdriver. Deputies said that during the call, her line disconnected.
Morgan would later be found dead as deputies arrived. The family’s great-grandmother was sent to the hospital for a stab wound on her hand, where she told deputies Duran had knocked on their front door that morning. As she went to answer the door, she heard Duran “crash” through the back of the home, authorities say.
The great-grandmother said that during a confrontation between Duran and Morgan, a screwdriver was set on a nearby counter. She told deputies that Duran picked up the screwdriver and began stabbing Morgan, later grabbing a knife to continue stabbing her.
A report from the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office would later show that Morgan suffered a total of 33 stab wounds. As she attempted to intervene, the great-grandmother was injured as well and transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center.
During a police investigation, a close friend of the couple would later detail the rocky relationship between Morgan and Duran to authorities. Every time Morgan threatened to divorce Duran, he would threaten to kill her, the friend told investigators. Others close to the couple described Duran as controlling.
Records show that Morgan had filed for divorce from Duran on March 18, 2019 and was found stabbed to death on her neighbor’s lawn three days later. After the stabbing, Duran attempted to flee the scene, but was later caught by deputies on the same day of the stabbing, traveling in his brother’s truck southbound on Interstate 17 near Rim Rock.
"I've destroyed my whole (expletive) life," Duran told officers.