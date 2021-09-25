Trial begins in Coconino County Superior Court for airman accused of murdering Mennonite woman

In his opening statement, defense attorney Bruce Griffen pointed to a lack of direct evidence in the state’s case -- which includes no eyewitnesses. The defense attorney also questioned whether there was a motive for Gooch to commit the act of violence, painting the defendant’s character as “peaceful and nonviolent.”

Both sides agree that there is no indication the two knew each other prior to the incident. But the prosecution says it will argue that Gooch fostered a hatred toward Mennonites after being raised in the faith.

Prosecutor Ammon Barker argues that under the cover of darkness and traversing remote parts of the country, it is unsurprising that the crime was carried out with no eyewitnesses.

Griffen pointed to the unique graphic patterns on the duct tape that was used to bind Krause’s hands and feet, claiming an investigation into where that specific type of tape was sold produced no investigative leads and could not be tied to Gooch’s financial records.

Authorities allege Gooch’s financial records show he stopped at a gas station and a McDonald's as he drove seven hours from Luke Air Force Base to the community in Farmington to kidnap Krause.

