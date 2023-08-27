On Monday, August 28, an arraignment was scheduled in the case of Epona Rose, a transgender woman who is charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct after she says she defended herself from an attack involving several men in downtown Flagstaff. Activists have since rallied around Rose, saying her arrest was unjust and arguing that she has been treated badly in jail.

Rose, who was passing through northern Arizona at the time, was arrested on August 10 after she allegedly sprayed two men with mace, engaged at least one in a physical fight, and possibly brandished a knife in Heritage Square.

According to a press release from her supporters, “the men were drunk and sexually harassing her. The attack escalated into threats of rape, and then to physical violence when they realized that Epona is transgender.”

That night at around 8:30 p.m., Flagstaff Police responded to a reported assault in progress.

A witness downtown told police he saw a group of men talking with a person who appeared to be transgender in the square. According to police reports, the witness said one of the men was shouting that the suspect was not a woman, at which point the suspect “was mad and pulled out mace and sprayed people.”

According to police reports, a second witness said the confrontation appeared to have been verbal before the two men were pepper sprayed.

However, in a motion to modify release conditions filed by Rose’s attorney, those claims are disputed.

The motion states: “Ms. Rose was touched sexually without her consent. She was subject to transphobic statements. She was vulnerable, unsafe, and alone among a group of four or five men. Her actions were limited to the unique situation in which she found herself.”

In police reports, one of the witnesses claims she heard the suspect say something to the effect of “this is what violence looks like.”

Police took two men to Flagstaff Medical Center to be treated for injuries related to being sprayed with mace.

One of the men was found in the bathroom in the alley near Old Town Shops; he was not wearing clothes and was attempting to wash his face and eyes.

The other alleged victim was outside Old Town Shops when police arrived. He too had been sprayed with mace; officers later found the container on the scene. He also had a cut “a couple of inches long” on his left hand.

He told police Rose had held a knife to his throat, and said she told him “you will die today.” The alleged victim told police his hand was cut when he tried to move the blade away from his throat.

Police searched the area for the suspect and weapons involved, and found Rose inside the Sweet Shoppe across the street from Heritage Square. According to one officer’s report, Rose was bleeding from above her hairline.

When she was placed under arrest, she asked to have a lawyer present before questioning, but ultimately told officers the men were violent and had threatened her because of her gender identity. She told police she acted in self-defense, spraying the mace and putting one of the men in a chokehold.

According to police reports, officers asked her if she had brandished a knife, at which point she “went silent.”

One of the witnesses told police he did not see a knife, but noticed one of the men was carrying a machete in his backpack. According to police reports, officers confirmed that one of the men had a machete with him during the altercation.

Police later learned that the other man who was maced had an active misdemeanor warrant from Flagstaff Justice Court, but he was not placed under arrest because of his hospitalization.

When the men were questioned by police at the hospital, they both denied that Rose would have had any reason to attack them. Rose was the only person arrested or charged following the incident.

Rose was initially booked for attempted homicide and aggravated assault in the Coconino County Jail.

“I was charged as a man, as I am a woman of trans experience. I was initially booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault, as well as attempted homicide, second degree, unjustly. I was defending myself, my womanhood, against three men,” Rose said in a statement from jail.

Rose’s bail is set at $500,000, a sum that her lawyer argues is “immeasurably out of her financial reach.”

When Rose was indicted on August 17, she was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct, and threatening or intimidating, which is a class one misdemeanor. The indictment does not include an attempted homicide charge, but legal experts believe the early mention of attempted homicide might have been a factor the judge considered in setting bail at several hundred thousand dollars.

“Notably, at the time of the initial appearance, Ms. Rose had been booked into jail on the theory of attempted murder. Her bond seems to reflect that,” Ryan Stevens, Rose’s defense attorney, wrote in a motion to modify her release conditions.

He told the Arizona Daily Sun he is working on getting bail reduced and securing Rose’s release from jail to the supervision of Pretrial Services.

“Prior to this matter, Ms. Rose was unhoused by choice because she travels for her advocacy and activism. Ms. Rose dedicates her life to providing personalized support to marginalized communities, including the Native American and transgender communities and others in need. She passionately pursues solidarity across different marginalized groups,” Stevens wrote.

He argued that despite the fact that Rose lives a largely transient life, she has tremendous community support and would not be a flight risk.

One thing that Rose’s community of support is concerned about is her safety behind bars in Coconino County.

“While I've been in this facility I've been mistreated. I have been treated as a man. I have been asked 14 times about my genitalia by staff. I have been laughed at and ridiculed. I have been put into isolation. Make no mistakes, the United States is now living in the Weimar Republic era. I have been fighting the way I can from the inside with what little power I have from the inside,” Rose said in a statement from jail.

According to Detention Services Commander Matthew Figueroa, the jail is required by state statute to perform a visual strip search when an arrest is made connected to charges like the ones Rose faces.

“We asked the individual multiple times during the booking process what genitalia do they have because per state statute, the charges they were arrested for warranted a visual strip search. We needed to make sure we had the same sex officer conduct the search. The identification the person had stated they were female, but the arresting officer was booking them into the jail as male,” Figueroa said.

According to Rose’s supporters, she was initially held on the men’s side of the Coconino County Jail in administrative segregation, with “one hour a day out of her cell.”

Commander Figueroa said that isn’t an unusual way for the jail to process inmates who are gender non-conforming.

“For our classification process being short-term, we put males with males and females with females. If someone self-identifies as the opposite sex and they feel and or we determine a safety/security risk, we will place the individual in administrative segregation,” Figueroa said.

“For most of our inmate population, the average length of stay is anywhere from 7-14 days…during the booking process or classification process, if an individual self-identifies then we will house the person separate from the general population for their safety or the safety and security of the other population. They will receive the same amenities and privileges as the general population.”

That is not the only concern put forward by Rose and the people advocating for her outside of jail.

“She struggled to gain access to her prescribed medications. Political pressure seems to have improved her conditions; however, Epona is still unable to receive equitable treatment,” a press release from Rose’s supporters reads.

Figueroa said the process of verifying prescriptions and prescribing providers can delay care for inmates.

“This is consulted with our medical staff and consideration and dispensing is made dependent on where the individual already is in the transition process,” he said.

Since her initial booking, supporters have rallied around Rose, holding a demonstration calling for Rose’s immediate release outside the Superior Courthouse and organizing a vigil outside the Coconino County Jail.

Last week’s vigil was attended by more than 40 people, according to estimates from Rose’s supporters. People shared stories and solidarity for Rose, chanting “Who keeps us safe? We keep us safe!”

Rose was scheduled to be arraigned in Coconino County Superior Court on August 28. Activists planned to demonstrate at the courthouse prior to the proceeding.

Stevens said he looked forward to “presenting our side in court.” Bail will likely not be reduced during the arraignment, but Stevens is working to set up a hearing to challenge the conditions of Rose’s incarceration as soon as possible.

He said his team’s first goal is to ensure Rose is safe.

Rose said, “I am not safe here, but I am holding on to hope, and I know I will be free. I want to thank everybody who has shown support and is fighting for me on the outside. Thank you, loved ones, relatives, comrades. I look forward to seeing you. Thank you so much for the fight. Solidarity!”