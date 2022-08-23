Traffic back-ups and blue lights: NAUPD prepares for busy move-in week

A flurry of students and vehicles are about to descend on Northern Arizona University in numbers not seen since the pandemic began. That’s according to Joe Tritschler with the NAU Police Department, who said campus has been much quieter these past two years.

“It was really different; people were kind of hesitant to come,” Tritschler explained. “Some came and didn’t like the setup and went home to do their coursework virtually. That’s okay. This year, I think people are in a good place.”

He said he couldn’t be happier to see the Mountain Campus come alive again, but that’s balanced with the understanding that NAU’s population can rival that of a small city, and that poses challenges to a relatively small police force.

“Our shortcomings are our staffing here. Unfortunately, like every other police agency in the country, we are looking for good people.” He said. NAUPD is staffed with state-certified officers with the same academy experience and training as officers at any police department in Arizona. Even criminal justice program graduates don’t always end up working for NAUPD.

“We’ve had good student workers who went on to be officers and deputies in their home communities. We’re very proud and excited to see them joining the profession. We wish some would stay here, but even going over to Flagstaff Police or Coconino County Sheriff’s Office? I understand. If you don’t want to work on a campus, but you want to work in the woods, you go to the sheriff’s office. It’s a good department. It’s just been hard trying to find that perfect person who really wants to help young people, for starters,” he said.

In the weeks leading up to move-in, Tritschler was able to hire a handful of student workers. He said they will play a key role in helping newly minted or returning lumberjacks to adjust back to campus life.

“The new folks and the returning folks that we have available will be on the streets trying to keep people moving. It will be a challenge — mainly because we haven’t had this many people for a couple of years,” Tritshcler said.

For locals, avoiding the area around the university during move-in and graduation weeks is nearly a tradition. NAU police say that’s a great practice — especially this year.

“Move-in week, we ask for people’s patience. We know University Avenue between Milton Road and going across campus…it’s going to be difficult. We’ll have our video message boards put out, advising the community who travels through campus to get to and from work or to shopping so that they’re aware," Tritschler said. “We do ask for people to drive cautiously, especially if you’re going through campus. We don’t want those negative interactions between cars, people, bikes.”

As traffic returns to the pedways and parking lots between Gabaldon Hall and Old Main, police are also expecting the return of crimes they address every year.

“Traditionally -- and we haven’t seen a normal year for a while now -- there is a lot of bike theft. Bike theft is one of those issues where people bring very nice bikes to campus and they put a $5 or a $10 lock on it that you could cut with bolt cutters or even wire cutters in many cases. So we want to encourage them to protect their property, especially the bikes.”

Protecting property extends to other belongings as well. Tritschler has been with NAU for a number of years and said there’s a period where students are beginning to adjust to life on campus. He calls it “learning the NAU way.” In that time, laptops are sometimes left out in libraries and dorm room doors are propped open. Neither of those things are good, he said, and he encourages students to be aware of their surroundings and keep their doors secured.

“Normally valuable items are only two or three feet from that door. If the door’s open and somebody’s walking by? An item might not be safe,” he said.

There’s another old-school safety measure that’s still useful, but has a slightly different purpose as the 2022 school year kicks off: the "blue-light" system. Blue lights are introduced to students during orientation, and they’re simple to spot. The lights are mounted into booths alongside emergency phones. They were meant to offer an easy point of contact for students to reach police dispatch.

“They’ve been useful in several instances, so that’s why they’re still around. Now with our updated 9-1-1 system, we have the same program as Flag (PD) -- when someone calls 9-1-1 we’re able to gather a location immediately. A blue phone is great if you see a fire. If you see a car collision. If they know that they’re safe in that location, they can certainly use the blue phone,” Tritschler said. “Other than that, use your cellphone. Identify yourself as being on campus, where you’re at, and what the emergency is.

"If someone were to be following you, you’re not stuck in one spot. You can head to a place where there are lights and people and seek some help that way. That way, we’ll know exactly where you are. If the situation changes we don’t want people standing at a phone waiting for an officer if they feel they’re in danger.”

A more modern tool students are encouraged to use is the NAU Safe App. Downloaders can opt in to receive push notifications designed to keep the campus community informed about potential safety hazards or threats. The smartphone application also allows students to request an NAU Police escort, share their location with a friend, contact dispatch for assistance and even ask for help with car trouble.

For more information, visit https://in.nau.edu/police-department.